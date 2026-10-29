Cyclone Arnab Triggers Major Landslides And Flooding In Odisha Districts

Cyclone Arnab Causes Widespread Disruption in Odisha

Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab has caused a major landslide at Taptapani Ghat on the Gajapati-Ganjam border in Odisha, bringing vehicular traffic to a complete halt, while sections of National Highway 326 have been washed away near Ledbandh in Gajapati district. Large volumes of soil and boulders have slid down the hills and accumulated on the roadway at Taptapani Ghat, while flowing water continues to obstruct movement. An ambulance carrying a patient from Mohana towards Brahmapur was forced to turn back after its crew spotted the ongoing landslide and debris blocking the road.

Separately, NH-326, a key route connecting Brahmapur with southern Odisha, has suffered severe damage near Ledbandh in Mohana. Sections of the highway have been washed away, completely disrupting traffic movement. Commuters were seen returning after finding the route impassable.

Flooding Impacts in Gajapati District

The impact of Cyclone Arnab was widely felt across Gajapati district, where continuous rainfall since Wednesday has triggered a flood-like situation in the Mahendratanaya River basin. Floodwaters entered several areas, including Baghasala, Bhinnala and Bapuji Peinth in Goshani block, disrupting daily life in the district. Persistent rainfall has raised water levels in rivers and streams, inundating agricultural fields and entering villages at several places. Waterlogging has been particularly severe in parts of Goshani block, raising concerns among locals.

Government Response and Rescue Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured assistance to states affected by Cyclone Arnab, saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations. Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of all possible assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people affected by the disaster. "In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, I spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," said Shah. (ANI)

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