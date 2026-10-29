Kiren Rijiju Labels Naseeruddin Shah A Dangerous Urban Dimagi Naxal

Union Minister Criticizes Actor's Remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday criticised Naseeruddin Shah's remarks "dimagi naxal" mindset. On Tuesday, Naseeruddin Shah shared a video in which he wore a badge inscribed with the words 'Dimagi Naxal' while extending his support to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been protesting for the restoration of their students' union.

While talking to the media, Rijiju said, "I didn't even know that Naseeruddin was a person with this kind of 'dimagi Naxal' mindset. I just thought of him as an artist. He seemed like a decent, good artist. So I just viewed him as an artist. Turns out he's a mental Naxal himself."

On Wednesday, Rijiju also slammed Naseeruddin's remarks on his X handle, writing, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal!" I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! मुझे उसके असली चरित्र के बारे में बहुत देर से पता चला।। भारत के लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत हानिकारक है。 - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2026

Condemnation from Producer Ashoke Pandit

Earlier, Producer Ashoke Pandit also condemned Naseeruddin Shah's“dimagi naxal” remark, attributing it to the actor's alleged frustration and insecurity. He also suggested that Shah consult a psychiatrist, citing concerns about his mental health.

While talking to ANI, Ashoke Pandit called Naseeruddin Shah a "compulsive abuser" who repeatedly displays frustration through his language and public conduct, claiming that these outbursts are damaging the actor's public image. "I'm not shocked, nor I'm surprised with Naseeruddin Shah's abusive language because, since last few months, in a year in fact, he's been constantly misbehaving, has become a compulsive abuser. The kind of language which he uses, the way he distorts his face, he exposes his frustration. There are reasons behind it, I can understand, and I pity him," said Ashoke Pandit.

"When I see him totally distorted, totally frustrated on camera, and he's trying to vent out his frustration. The more he vents out his frustration, he's getting exposed day by day, every day," added Ashoke Pandit.

Allegations of Ideological Insecurity

The film producer alleges that Naseeruddin's behaviour stems from ideological differences, suggesting the actor seek psychiatric help. "Probably one of the reasons why he's feeling insecure is that the films which are doing well in the in the in the country is not suiting him. Films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Dhurandhar. These narratives are not suiting them. They're suffering from an inferiority complex. Hence, this is kind of behaviour with which he's trying to come out. So I think, in the end, I would like to tell him that he should consult a psychiatrist because it's affecting his mental health. A normal person will not behave like this," said Ashoke Pandit.

The criticism of Naseeruddin's remarks comes after the actor shared a video on Tuesday saying, "I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else." The veteran actor has frequently used his social media handles in recent months to back student protests, including the student protest at SRFTI in Kolkata last week. (ANI)

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