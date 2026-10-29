BJYM Sets Roadmap For Viksit Bharat 2047 At First Executive Meeting

BJYM National Executive Meeting Held in New Delhi

The first National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) concluded on Thursday at the BJP Headquarters extension on Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi. In this crucial meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. The meeting was attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM National President Hemang Joshi, National General Secretary Shri Harish Dwivedi, and youth wing office-bearers from across the country.

Leadership Guidance and Political Vision

Guiding the main session of the meeting, BJP National President Nitin Nabin congratulated the new team of the BJYM. Recalling the party's historical and ideological journey of 40-45 years, he said there was a time when the party's ideology had not reached the masses extensively, but today, under the successful leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the BJP's public welfare policies have reached every town, village, and chaupal of the country, the press note stated. The National President asserted that today the situation is such that "even those who do not vote for the BJP firmly believe that only Modi Ji can provide a secure future and the right direction to the country." The historic resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' rests on this very strong foundation, and the greatest responsibility to realise it lies on the shoulders of the youth.

Addressing Opposition and Future Strategy

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Nabin said that upon seeing their political ground slipping away, the 'INDI Alliance' and anti-national forces are in deep despair. "These divisive elements, acting on the instructions of a foreign toolkit, want to halt the country's progress by spreading anarchy and confusion through fake videos in the name of the Constitution and reservations." He called upon the Yuva Morcha to stand firmly on every front, 'the streets, the legislature, and social media', to give a befitting reply to this disruptive narrative of the opposition.

Imparting the core mantra of politics to the youth workers, the National President clarified that politics is not a 100-meter sprint, but a long marathon of continuous hard work. "One should not consider 'luck' or 'accidental' success as their destiny in politics, because God only supports those who struggle on the ground." He stated in strong words that politics is entirely a game of 'perception'. "A Karyakarta sees the world with his two eyes, but millions of eyes in society are constantly evaluating his conduct at every moment. If a negative perception is formed in society, one does not get an opportunity to offer clarifications in politics. Therefore, if they are to hoist the flag of a historic victory in the 2029 elections, the youth must go among the public with an untarnished image, a positive perception, and continuous public outreach," he said.

Expanding Outreach and Youth Engagement

In his presidential address, Hemang Joshi outrightly rejected directionless politics and emphasised strengthening the spirit of 'Nation First' and putting an end to 'VIP culture'. He stated that the future of India's democracy rests on the shoulders of the youth. He further detailed that to build a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the Yuva Morcha will visit all university campuses across the country and establish a direct and positive dialogue with the youth.

Addressing the youth, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya discussed the central government's education, skill development, employment, and sports policies in detail. He urged BJYM workers to take these self-reliance schemes down to the grassroots level. Mandaviya clarified that the BJP is an ideological party where the spirit of a dedicated Karyakarta holds far more importance than positions and prestige. He emphasised nurturing a leadership among the youth that proudly raises the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and providing equal opportunities to all sections of society.

Reviewing organisational coordination, BJP National General Secretary Shri Harish Dwivedi urged the youth to further sharpen their public outreach. He inspired the BJYM Karyakartas to strengthen their connection with the youth at the grassroots level, effectively communicate the party's ideology, and encourage young people to actively contribute to Hon'ble Prime Minister Ji's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Campaign Strategy and Digital Vigilance

BJYM National General Secretary Sushri Arpita Aparajita Badajena presented the outline of the nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. She explained that this massive campaign will be aggressively conducted across the country through youth conventions, campus dialogues, and district-level public outreach programs.

Concluding the sessions, BJP IT and social media National Convenor Deepak Mhaskey discussed digital engagement, highlighting the growing misuse of AI tools and the severe challenge of fake news on social media. He urged BJYM office-bearers to remain extremely vigilant against the misleading propaganda campaigns being run by the opposition and to share correct, positive, and authentic information among the youth. (ANI)

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