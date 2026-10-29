Bitcoin Surges To $81.5K After Strong US GDP Data Beat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin jumped back above $81,000 after the Wall Street open, aided by a batch of US macro data that broadly matched expectations for inflation while pointing to firmer economic growth. The move also came as equities slid early in the session, with technology under pressure following Alphabet 's earnings miss.

On-chain and exchange-level price action showed BTC rebounding from a mid-$79,000s low to trade at $81,547 on Bitstamp, according to TradingView data cited in the report. The next hurdle for buyers is less about the day's headline drivers and more about whether price can hold key technical levels into the weekly close.

BTC rallied to about $81,547 after US PCE inflation came in line with estimates and Q3 GDP beat expectations. The PCE price index rose 3.6% year-on-year in September, while core PCE (ex food and energy) increased 3.1%. Federal Reserve policy remained unchanged, with rates held at 3.75%–4%, and the Fed described inflation as still elevated. Analyst Rekt Capital flagged $81,400 as the nearest level Bitcoin must reclaim by the weekly close. Overhead resistance on lower time frames has contributed to a“zig-zag” pattern, which could persist into the next weekly settlement.

Key takeawaysMacro data lifts BTC while equities wobble

TradingView data showed BTC/USD reaching $81,547 on Bitstamp after dipping to $79,607 following Wednesday's daily close. The rebound followed the release of the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, a key inflation gauge watched by Federal Reserve policymakers.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) release, the September PCE price index increased 0.5% versus August and climbed 3.6% year-on-year. The BEA also reported that, excluding food and energy, the core PCE price index rose 3.1% from a year earlier-aligning closely with what markets had been expecting.

Alongside inflation data, the third-quarter GDP print also added support for risk appetite. The final estimate put Q3 GDP growth at 3.4%, above the 3.2% expected consensus.

CNBC quoted Chris Rupkey, chief economist at Fwdbonds, describing the growth backdrop as“powering ahead” despite geopolitical uncertainties and the drag from higher energy costs. He added that real GDP had moved back above a 3% run rate in Q3 2026 for the first time in about a year.

Still, Wall Street's early reaction was mixed. US stock markets opened lower, led by Alphabet after it fell roughly 12% following missed earnings and weaker Q3 revenue figures. For Bitcoin traders, the key takeaway was that the macro tape looked supportive enough to counteract equity weakness, at least in the initial trading window.

The Fed keeps rates steady as inflation stays“elevated”

At its most recent meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left interest rates unchanged in the 3.75%–4% range, consistent with market expectations. In the subsequent Federal Reserve statement, chair Kevin Warsh characterized economic activity as“expanding at a strong pace,” while describing inflation as“elevated.”

Warsh also pointed to resilience in domestic spending, alongside strong productivity growth and robust capital investment. The Fed noted that job gains had kept pace with the workforce and that the unemployment rate had changed little.

For Bitcoin, this matters because the market continues to weigh whether progress on inflation will be sufficient to eventually loosen financial conditions, or whether“higher for longer” risks remain. In this session, inflation data that tracked expectations helped BTC rebound, even as the Fed's language left room for continued caution.

$81,400 is the near-term technical line

Despite the macro-driven upswing, Bitcoin's chart action remains constrained by levels traders are watching closely. Crypto analyst and trader Rekt Capital highlighted $81,400 as the immediate threshold that buyers need to recapture.

In a recent X analysis, Rekt Capital said Bitcoin has been“zig-zagging” relative to the weekly levels around ~$80,400 and ~$81,400, suggesting that the back-and-forth could continue through the period leading up to the next weekly close. The analyst's emphasis was on timing: reclaiming $81,400 by the weekly candle close.

That weekly-level focus reflects a broader pattern in how many traders manage risk in Bitcoin-waiting for confirmation at settlement points rather than reacting to intraday swings. Even if momentum improves, failure to hold key levels by the weekly close can lead to renewed selling pressure, especially when resistance is already visible on lower time frames.

What to watch next into the weekly close

Bitcoin's rebound above $81,000 is a constructive development, but it doesn't automatically resolve the market's technical questions. Rekt Capital's $81,400 requirement by the weekly close will likely function as a near-term“make-or-break” reference point for traders assessing whether the current move can transition from rebound to trend.

Additionally, the backdrop for October performance remains a point of attention. The report notes that Cointelegraph previously covered October's historical behavior, stating that the month has produced average returns of 26% since 2010. Whether that seasonal tendency can show up this time still depends on how the weekly close shapes price action, particularly around the $80,400 and $81,400 zones.

For investors and traders, the immediate watch item is clear: can BTC reclaim and hold $81,400 into the weekly close, or will the“zig-zag” trading pattern intensify again as resistance limits follow-through?

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