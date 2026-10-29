Enable And Guidewheel Explore AI-Powered Pricing Linked To Real-Time Manufacturing Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will help manufacturers improve margins with optimized pricing capabilities and make better use of equipment they already own

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enable, the leader in commercial intelligence solutions, and Guidewheel, the practical operating platform for manufacturers, today announced a partnership to connect real-time factory capacity with AI-powered pricing. The goal is to help manufacturers use what is happening in their plants to decide which business to pursue, what price to offer, and how to optimize delivery dates.

For example, a manufacturer may have available capacity at one plant while another is fully booked. Knowing where there is room to take on more work helps sales teams offer competitive pricing or shorter lead times. Filling unused capacity with profitable orders spreads fixed costs over more production, creating room for better margins and customer terms. When capacity is constrained, the same information can help teams adjust pricing and avoid overcommitting production.

Some Guidewheel customers already manually pull and use machine utilization data to make these pricing decisions. Their leaders use operational data together with their sales teams to fill open capacity, adjust prices when backlogs grow, and identify changes that could improve margins for both the manufacturer and its customers.

Flintfox by Enable, Enable's enterprise pricing management platform, can help manufacturers further optimize pricing opportunities. Flintfox executes complex on- and off-invoice incentives in real time. When pricing depends on batch updates or manual steps, a window exists between a pricing decision and the transaction where margin can quietly erode. Flintfox closes that window, so a change in plant capacity can shape the price on the next order rather than the next reporting cycle.

“Our customers are showing how much value they can get from equipment they already own when they use factory-floor information to make business decisions,” said Lauren Dunford, Co-Founder and CEO of Guidewheel.“Working with Enable can make it easier for manufacturers to offer more competitive prices and delivery dates they can stand behind, making better use of available capacity and serving customers even more reliably.”

Guidewheel's APIs supply operational inputs to Flintfox, allowing manufacturers to consider real-time available capacity alongside their commercial rules and agreements. This helps sales teams respond as plant conditions change and reduces the manual work of translating factory information into pricing decisions.

Flintfox also calculates the full gross-to-net waterfall, from list price through on-invoice discounts and promotions to off-invoice rebates and settlements, in one place. Complete, live pricing data underpins more advanced pricing and optimization.

“When a manufacturer can profitably fill unused capacity and offer a customer a better price or faster delivery, both benefit,” said Andrew Butt, Founder and CEO of Enable.“Connecting factory-floor information with pricing is an opportunity to make those decisions more responsive to what manufacturers and their customers need.”

About Guidewheel

Guidewheel is the practical operating platform that helps manufacturers improve performance and profitability with the equipment and people they already have. It connects every machine that matters, guides teams to the highest-value next action through AI-powered software and hands-on expertise, and amplifies successful improvements across plants. More than 500 manufacturers run on Guidewheel. Its mission is to strengthen manufacturing as a force for sustainable global prosperity. Learn more at guidewheel.com.

About Enable

Enable unlocks Commercial Intelligence across pricing, rebates, and commercial agreements, giving organizations the clarity, control, and confidence to proactively manage financial outcomes. Bringing together pricing and rebate data, processes, and strategies, Enable delivers margin performance management at scale - intelligent, real-time, and built for complexity. Enable's mission is to give every global supply chain customer the clarity to trade with confidence. Learn more at enable.com.

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