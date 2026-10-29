Snail Games USA Launches Dead Party, Expanding Its Cooperative Multiplayer Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today launched Dead Party, a cooperative party-action game developed by Radiation Blue and published by Snail Games USA, now available on Steam.

Dead Party challenges groups of up to four players to work together against waves of the undead, combining strategic base defense and tactical decision-making with fast-paced, music-driven combat. Built around teamwork, coordination, experimentation, and replayable encounters, the game delivers a shared social gaming experience with arcade-style action. Timed to coincide with Halloween, the launch aims to attract additional seasonal flow while adding a distinctive multiplayer title to Snail Games USA's growing portfolio of interactive entertainment properties.

Dead Party Gameplay Highlights



Four-player cooperative gameplay: Players team up to defend their positions, coordinate strategies, and survive increasingly dangerous zombie encounters.

Strategic base defense: Resource gathering, barricade construction, and trap placement let players adapt their defenses to evolving threats.

Music-driven combat: Guitar-based abilities and music-themed mechanics introduce an unconventional twist to zombie combat.

Multiple gameplay modes: Story Mode and a customizable Arcade Mode offer different ways to experience the game and return to its challenges. Built for sharing: Cooperative mechanics and unpredictable encounters create opportunities for shared experiences, community participation, and creator-led discovery.



This release builds on Snail Games' track record with cooperative and social multiplayer titles, including West Hunt, which sold over 100,000 units before its 1.0 launch and currently holds a“Very Positive” rating across more than 1,500 Steam reviews. These games offer a complementary approach to audience engagement, with shared challenges and memorable player interactions supporting community development and streaming visibility. With accessible mechanics and distinctive gameplay systems designed to bring friends together, Dead Party adds to that lineup as Snail Games USA continues to expand across genres and strengthen its publishing portfolio through differentiated gaming experiences.

Dead Party is available now on Steam.

Creators interested in collaborations can contact ...



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Dead Party representing another opportunity to engage players through experiences designed to bring friends together; Dead Party's cooperative mechanics and unpredictable encounters creating opportunities for shared experiences, community participation, and creator-led discovery; social and cooperative games offering a complementary approach to audience engagement and creating opportunities for community development and streaming visibility; Snail Games continuing to expand across genres and player preferences and strengthening its publishing portfolio through differentiated gaming experiences and opportunities to cultivate audience engagement; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business include Snail Games' ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio's visibility; Snail Games' ability to expand and grow its publishing portfolio and increase its revenue; Snail Games' ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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