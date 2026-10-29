Midatlantic Employers' Association Announces CEO Succession Plan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CEO Kevin Robins to Retire from MEA; COO Shawn McGuire Appointed Next CEO

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors of MidAtlantic Employers' Association (MEA) today announced that Kevin Robins will retire from MEA effective December 31, 2026. The Board has unanimously appointed Shawn McGuire, currently Chief Operating Officer, as the next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027. Mr. Robins' retirement date was previously communicated to the Board as part of its succession planning process.

"As a Board, one of our most important responsibilities is ensuring strong leadership continuity and positioning the organization for long-term success," said Drew Morrisroe, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "After a thorough succession planning process, we are pleased to announce Shawn McGuire as MEA's next CEO and are equally grateful to recognize Kevin Robins for his outstanding leadership and dedication to our members, staff, and organization."

"Kevin's contributions to MEA cannot be overstated," Morrisroe continued. "Throughout his tenure, he strengthened the organization, expanded our impact, and helped establish MEA as a trusted partner to employers across the region. His leadership has created a strong foundation for future growth and success."

The Board's selection of Shawn McGuire reflects its confidence in both the future of the organization and the strength of its internal leadership.

"Shawn has demonstrated exceptional leadership, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to MEA's mission," said Morrisroe. "He understands our members, our business, and the evolving needs of employers. Over the years, he has played a critical role in strengthening our operations, financial performance, and strategic direction. The Board is confident that Shawn will honor MEA's traditions while leading us into an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation."

As Chief Operating Officer, McGuire has worked closely with the Board, the CEO and the Leadership team to support operational excellence, financial stewardship, member growth, and the expansion of service offerings. His leadership has helped position MEA for continued success in an increasingly dynamic workplace environment.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to be selected as MEA's next CEO," said Shawn McGuire. "I am grateful to the Board for its confidence and deeply appreciate Kevin's leadership, mentorship, and friendship. MEA is a strong organization with an exceptional team, a dedicated Board, and a loyal membership. I look forward to building on our success while continuing to help employers navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern workplace."

The transition plan will allow Messrs. Robins and McGuire to work closely together over the coming months to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities and continued momentum across the organization.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Kevin for his remarkable service and congratulate Shawn on this well-deserved opportunity," Morrisroe said. "The future of MEA is bright, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

About MidAtlantic Employers' Association

MidAtlantic Employers' Association (MEA) is a nonprofit employer association serving organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Through HR consulting, training and development, compensation services, compliance support, recruiting solutions, and employer resources, MEA helps organizations build stronger workplaces and achieve better business outcomes.

Cara Migliorini

MidAtlantic Employers' Association

+1 610-994-7634

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