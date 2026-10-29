PollyMap Expands Nationwide Network of Clinics Collecting Local Pollen and Mold Data

Healthcare practices can now become Official PollyMap Collection Partners, using the patent-pending PollyKit to provide hyperlocal pollen and mold reports.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PollyMap, a service of Carefree Allergy, LLC, is expanding its nationwide network of healthcare clinics that use the patent-pending PollyKit to collect and report local pollen and mold data. Clinics that provide allergy care can now become Official PollyMap Collection Partners and offer locally collected pollen reports to the communities they serve. The expansion follows the establishment of recurring collection in three Arizona markets and the distribution of approximately 80 PollyMap Starter Kits to practices across the United States.

The PollyKit is a passive air sampling device developed by Lindsey Forstie, FNP, founder of Carefree Allergy in Phoenix. It is placed outdoors for approximately 24 to 48 hours to collect airborne pollen, mold spores, dust, and other particles. Samples are then returned for microscopic analysis to identify what was present in that specific location during the sampling period.

PollyMap is designed for healthcare practices that want better local environmental information for their patients while also becoming a trusted local source for pollen and mold information in their communities. Participating clinics can receive recurring local reports, dedicated PollyMap location pages, website widgets, patient education materials, and social content.

“I could test my patients and know what they were allergic to, but I still couldn't answer a very simple question: what is actually in the air around them right now? PollyKit started as a way to answer that question for my own patients. Now we're building PollyMap so clinics across the country can become trusted local sources for that same information,” said Lindsey Forstie, FNP, founder of Carefree Allergy, inventor of PollyKit and co-founder of PollyMap.

“The bigger vision for PollyMap is to create a network of local collection points across the country. Every participating clinic gives its community access to more specific local pollen and mold information while giving that practice an opportunity to become a trusted source for allergy information in its own market,” said Forstie.

Carefree Allergy experienced measurable growth in patient engagement after beginning its local pollen reporting program, demonstrating that locally collected environmental information can serve both patient education and practice visibility. PollyMap is currently in discussions with independent practices and multi-location healthcare groups interested in deploying local collection across multiple markets. Practices can learn more at PollyMap.

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About PollyMap

PollyMap is a local pollen and mold reporting network powered by the patent-pending PollyKit air sampling device. Healthcare practices participating as Official PollyMap Collection Partners collect outdoor air samples in the communities they serve, which are reviewed for pollen, mold spores, dust, and other airborne particles. PollyMap turns those local findings into patient-facing reports, clinic profile pages, website tools, educational content, and other resources that help healthcare practices provide useful local environmental information and build visibility within their communities. Learn more at PollyMap.

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Gulf Coast Brands LLC

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PollyMap Expands Nationwide Network of Clinics Collecting Local Pollen and Mold Data News Provided By Gulf Coast Brands LLC October 29, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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