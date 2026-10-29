Leggera Technologies Publishes Thixomolding Vs. Die Casting Guide For Magnesium Parts

The free guide compares porosity, wall thickness, tool life and cost for the two magnesium processes and includes a downloadable comparison sheet for engineers.

HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leggera Technologies, a magnesium thixomolding manufacturer in Holly and Orion Township, Michigan, has published the Thixomolding vs. Die Casting Guide, a free comparison of the two magnesium processes for automotive and industrial engineers choosing how a structural part will be made.The guide sets the two processes side by side on eight factors and names the source of every public figure. The company says its thixomolded parts show porosity 50 percent lower than die cast, and a 2025 review in the Journal of Magnesium and Alloys puts thixomolded porosity under 1.5 percent, against 1.5 to 4 percent in a 2024 study of hot-chamber die-cast AM60. Leggera says thixomolded walls can be as thin as 0.5 mm, against 1 to 1.5 mm for die-cast magnesium in a 2013 review in the same journal.Wall thickness is where the difference shows up in a part. Halving a 1 mm wall to 0.5 mm halves the metal in that section, which is where much of the weight saving on a thin-wall structural part comes from. The guide is just as plain about the other side: magnesium die casting is faster per shot, with cold-chamber cycles of around one minute against Leggera's 70 to 90 seconds, and usually cheaper per piece, so it remains the better choice for small, simple, very-high-volume parts.“Most engineers we meet have never been shown the two processes side by side with real numbers,” said Thomas Kowal, CEO of Leggera Technologies.“We wrote the guide we wish our customers had before their first program.”The guide and its two-page comparison sheet are free at leggeratech/thixomolding-vs-die-casting/, with no sign-up required to download. A companion page explains the magnesium thixomolding process step by step, from the alloy chips in the hopper to the finished, powder-coated part.About Leggera TechnologiesLeggera Technologies is a magnesium thixomolding manufacturer based in Holly and Orion Township, Michigan. Founded in 2014 by Nathan Sanko and Tom Darnell, the company molds large, thin-wall structural magnesium parts for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, with battery trays in development, and provides magnesium machining, extrusion, powder coating, assembly and part design engineering. Leggera's Orion Township molding operation is IATF 16949 certified and the company runs some of the world's largest magnesium thixomolding machines. More at .

Thomas Kowal

Leggera Technologies

+1 248-294-1520

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Leggera Technologies Publishes Thixomolding vs. Die Casting Guide for Magnesium Parts News Provided By TKXmedia October 29, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing



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