Afluria Quadrivalent Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, And Business Strategies

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Afluria Quadrivalent Market

The Business Research Company's Afluria Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding the Future of the Afluria Quadrivalent Vaccine Market

The market for Afluria Quadrivalent, a vaccine designed to protect against multiple influenza strains, is evolving in response to changing healthcare needs and epidemiological patterns. To better grasp its growth trajectory, it's important to explore the factors that have fueled its past expansion and those anticipated to influence its future development.

Historical Growth and Expected Market Expansion of the Afluria Quadrivalent Market

During the historical period, the Afluria Quadrivalent market grew due to several challenges associated with trivalent influenza vaccines, including their limited strain coverage. Recurrent outbreaks involving multiple flu strains, higher hospitalization rates caused by influenza, well-established immunization schedules, and active public vaccination programs all contributed to this expansion. Looking ahead, the market is expected to benefit from growing demand for vaccines covering a broader range of flu strains, increased immunization efforts among healthcare workers, expanded pediatric vaccination initiatives, government procurement growth, and innovations in vaccine delivery methods. Key trends driving the forecast period include increased adoption of quadrivalent vaccines, enhanced protection against multiple influenza strains, greater vaccination rates among high-risk groups, government immunization campaign growth, and technological advancements in vaccine formulation.

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What Afluria Quadrivalent Is and Who It Protects

Afluria Quadrivalent is a vaccine that guards against four different influenza virus strains: two influenza A strains (H1N1 and H3N2) and two influenza B strains. It is used to prevent flu infections during the annual flu season. Administered by injection, this vaccine is approved for individuals aged six months and older, providing broad protection across diverse age groups.

Factors Driving the Rising Demand for Afluria Quadrivalent Globally

One of the main drivers behind the increasing demand for the Afluria Quadrivalent vaccine is the rising prevalence of influenza worldwide. Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses that can range from mild to severe, with symptoms such as fever, cough, and muscle aches. This rising prevalence is influenced by factors like frequent virus mutations, seasonal environmental conditions, and gaps in vaccination coverage in some populations. Afluria Quadrivalent addresses this issue by offering protection against four circulating flu strains, reducing infection risk and helping control seasonal outbreaks. For example, in November 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported a rise in influenza positivity rates, with an average of 3.9% in week 46 compared to 3.3% the previous week. The highest rates were seen among children aged 5 to 14 years, increasing from 8.8% to 11.6%. These trends highlight how higher flu incidence fosters market growth for vaccines like Afluria Quadrivalent.

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Impact of Rising Birth Rates on Demand for Afluria Quadrivalent Vaccines

Another significant factor propelling market growth is the increase in birth rates, which expands the pediatric population requiring immunization against influenza. This rise stems from improved healthcare services, government incentives, and evolving societal attitudes toward family size. More births translate into greater demand for vaccines such as Afluria Quadrivalent to protect infants and young children from seasonal flu. For instance, in October 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics noted 24,737 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander births registered in 2023, an increase of 349 babies compared to 2022. This demographic growth drives a steady rise in vaccination needs and contributes to the vaccine market's expansion.

How Increased Healthcare Spending Supports Broader Vaccine Access

The growth of the Afluria Quadrivalent market is also supported by rising healthcare expenditure worldwide. Healthcare spending covers the costs of medical services, treatments, and infrastructure, funded by governments, insurance providers, and individuals to promote accessible, high-quality care. Increased funding allows for wider availability and administration of seasonal influenza vaccines like Afluria Quadrivalent. For example, in May 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, notably higher than the 0.9% growth seen the previous year. This boost in spending facilitates broader vaccination coverage, further driving demand for the vaccine.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Afluria Quadrivalent Market

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for Afluria Quadrivalent vaccines. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market outlook also includes important geographic segments such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Afluria Quadrivalent Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Business Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 29, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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