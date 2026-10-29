SubAssembly AI Launches No-Code Platform for Manufacturing

New platform turns plant spreadsheets into working applications without coding, using a built-in manufacturing ontology.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SubAssembly AI today launched its no-code platform that enables manufacturing and supply chain teams to turn plant spreadsheets into working applications. The platform is designed for plant operators with limited technical experience, allowing them to create enterprise applications without coding. SubAssembly AI emerged from stealth weeks ago and is based in Austin, Texas.

The platform is built on a manufacturing ontology that connects equipment, parts, people, and processes. This semantic layer makes applications context-aware and integrated with plant operations, unlike generic app builders. SubAssembly AI also introduced SubAssembly Connect, which lets teams call their plant's AI assistant to get answers from manuals, logs, and other plant information, even when the expert isn't available.

"I started SubAssembly because many manufacturing plants still rely on spreadsheets to manage their daily workflows. They need better tools, but the cost and complexity of building and implementing software often put it out of reach. We drew on our 25 years of manufacturing experience to build an engine that understands plant operations and makes app creation easy, so manufacturing operators, even with limited technical experience, can turn their ideas and spreadsheets into fully working enterprise applications," said the Founder of SubAssembly AI.

SubAssembly AI targets manufacturers and supply chain teams that still rely on spreadsheets to manage daily workflows. The platform aims to reduce reliance on a few experienced experts by providing instant access to plant knowledge through SubAssembly Connect.

"SubAssembly will disrupt the way manufacturing applications are built and deployed on the plant floor. Custom build apps will be the future instead of bloated enterprise applications," said the Founder of SubAssembly AI.

For more information, visit SubAssembly AI.

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About SubAssembly AI

SubAssembly AI helps manufacturing and supply chain teams turn spreadsheets into working apps without coding, using a built-in plant knowledge system designed for the plant floor. Its platform includes a built-in manufacturing ontology that connects equipment, parts, people, and processes. SubAssembly Connect lets teams call their plant's AI assistant to get answers from manuals, logs, and other plant information, even when the expert isn't available.

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SubAssembly AI

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Gulf Coast Brands LLC

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