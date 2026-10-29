Odisha Govt Clears 22 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 3,855 Crore 7,765 Jobs Likely

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday approved 22 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,855.38 crore, with the potential to generate 7,765 employment opportunities across various sectors, further strengthening the state's industrial growth and creating new avenues for economic development.

The proposals were approved at the 151st State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held in Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of Odisha Anu Garg.

“The approvals mark another step in the State's efforts to diversify its industrial base, attract investment across emerging sectors and create employment opportunities,” the state government said in an official statement.

It added that the approved projects span 11 sectors, which include Tourism, Biofuel, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defence, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Global Competency Centres, Steel (Downstream), and Paper (Packaging).

“The proposed investments reflect Odisha's diverse industrial priorities, combining traditional manufacturing and downstream industries with emerging areas such as aerospace and defence, compressed biogas and specialised chemical production, alongside pharmaceutical manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, technology-enabled services and tourism development,” the state government added.

Among the major projects approved by the SLSWCA on Thursday, two proposals in the paper, packaging and plastics sectors involve a combined investment of Rs 1,029.91 crore and have the potential to generate 1,960 jobs.

Three compressed biogas (CBG) projects involve a combined investment of Rs 680 crore and an employment potential of 984 across Anugola, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Sundargada and Baleshwar. Three projects in steel downstream and industrial manufacturing represent a proposed investment of Rs 323.81 crore and are expected to generate 634 jobs.

The chemicals and petrochemicals sector will receive two investments worth Rs 225 crore, with an employment potential of 405. Tourism accounts for six projects worth Rs 1,035.62 crore, with the potential to generate 1,337 jobs. These cover hotels, luxury resorts and a convention centre across Khordha, Jharsuguda, Puri and Kataka.

Linde South Asia Services Pvt. Ltd. will establish a Global Competency Centre in Khordha for transport and remote operations, investing Rs 82 crore and creating 210 jobs.

In the aerospace and defence sector, two proposed projects in Khordha will bring in an investment of Rs 117 crore, creating employment opportunities for 1,170 people. The projects are spread across 12 districts of Odisha, including Anugola, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kataka, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khordha, Nayagada, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargada.

The state government expects the geographical spread of these projects to promote industrial development across multiple regions, generate local employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity in areas surrounding the proposed projects.