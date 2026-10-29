Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast 2026-2035 Vision 2030 Housing And Smart Energy-Efficient Upgrades Fuel Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Riyadh's premium buyers, Makkah and Jeddah's fast growth, and demand from new housing, energy efficiency upgrades and smart appliances.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's major home appliances market reached USD 3.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.01% through 2031, reaching USD 4.99 billion. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by large-scale residential construction, rising homeownership, energy efficiency regulations and growing consumer demand for premium smart appliances.

Vision 2030 remains a central market catalyst, with the Kingdom's housing programme targeting more than 500,000 new units by 2030. Major developments, including ROSHN Housing Company's SEDRA community, are delivering thousands of villas, many featuring built-in kitchen appliance suites. These housing completions are generating concentrated demand for refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, dryers and cooking appliances.

Saudi Arabia's homeownership rate reached 65.4% in 2024, reflecting the impact of Real Estate Development Fund mortgages and Sakani housing programmes. New homeowners frequently purchase complete kitchen and laundry appliance packages, creating significant sales opportunities for manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Real estate transaction values also increased from SAR 170 billion to SAR 850 billion in 2024, highlighting the strength of housing and property investment across the Kingdom.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Riyadh Province led the market in 2025 with an estimated 31.10% share. Growth is supported by Vision 2030 investment, corporate relocation mandates, Diriyah's planned addition of 20,000 luxury units and Oracle's USD 1.5 billion cloud campus. These developments are expanding Riyadh's high-income professional population and supporting demand for premium appliances.

Refrigerators accounted for the largest product share at approximately 30.86% in 2025. Demand is increasing for larger French-door models suited to newly built homes and premium kitchens.

Air conditioners represented the second-largest segment, reflecting Saudi Arabia's extreme temperatures and the essential role of residential cooling systems. Makkah and Jeddah Province is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, recording an estimated CAGR of 6.45%. Expansion is being driven by religious tourism, hospitality development, Red Sea coastal resorts and a 53% increase in residential sales during 2024, when transactions reached 28,072.

Energy Efficiency Regulations Accelerate Replacement Demand

SASO energy efficiency standards are creating a substantial replacement cycle as households and businesses transition from legacy systems to inverter-grade and A-rated appliances. The window AC swap programme introduced in April 2025 is targeting the replacement of legacy R-22 units with inverter-driven R-410A systems. Combined with mandatory efficiency labelling, the initiative is expected to accelerate upgrades across an installed base estimated to include approximately 15 million inefficient appliances.

These regulations are strengthening demand beyond new housing installations, particularly for energy-efficient air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Consumers are increasingly evaluating long-term electricity consumption alongside product capacity, connectivity and design.

Smart and Premium Appliances Gain Momentum

Premiumisation is reshaping purchasing patterns as disposable incomes rise and private sector employment expands. Saudi Arabia's young, digitally engaged population is showing stronger interest in app-controlled appliances, energy-monitoring functions and connected home ecosystems.

Leading brands are responding with new products and expanded retail investment. Samsung launched the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in March 2025, while LG opened a flagship store in Khobar in January 2025. Samsung's Bespoke AI platform and LG's ThinQ ecosystem illustrate the growing importance of artificial intelligence, connectivity and personalised appliance management in the Saudi market.

Market Outlook



Market size in 2025: USD 3.51 billion

Projected market size by 2031: USD 4.99 billion

Forecast CAGR through 2031: Approximately 6.01%

Leading province: Riyadh, with approximately 31.10% market share Fastest-growing region: Makkah and Jeddah Province, with approximately 6.45% CAGR

The report indicates that housing construction, regulatory-led replacement demand and smart appliance adoption will remain the principal growth drivers through 2031. Companies offering energy-efficient products, connected features and appliance packages tailored to new residential developments are expected to be well positioned as Saudi Arabia's major home appliances market continues to expand.

Key Topics Covered:

Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2031(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2031)

Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2031)

Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Product Type



Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Dishwashers

Air Conditioners

Others

Historical Trends by Product Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Product Type (2026-2031)

Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel



Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Online

Direct Sales

Others

Historical Trends by Distribution Channel (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Distribution Channel (2026-2031)

Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Technology Type



Smart Connected Appliances

Conventional Appliances

Energy Efficient

IoT Enabled

Others

Historical Trends by Technology Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Technology Type (2026-2031)

Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Region



Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Others

Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2031)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Saudi Arabia Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Samsung Electronics (South Korea)



LG Electronics (South Korea)



Haier (China)



Electrolux (Sweden)



Bosch (Germany)



Whirlpool (United States)



Midea (China)



Siemens (Germany)



Panasonic (Japan)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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