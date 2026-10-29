Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast 2026-2035 Vision 2030 Housing And Smart Energy-Efficient Upgrades Fuel Demand
Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia's major home appliances market reached USD 3.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.01% through 2031, reaching USD 4.99 billion. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by large-scale residential construction, rising homeownership, energy efficiency regulations and growing consumer demand for premium smart appliances.
Vision 2030 remains a central market catalyst, with the Kingdom's housing programme targeting more than 500,000 new units by 2030. Major developments, including ROSHN Housing Company's SEDRA community, are delivering thousands of villas, many featuring built-in kitchen appliance suites. These housing completions are generating concentrated demand for refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, dryers and cooking appliances.
Saudi Arabia's homeownership rate reached 65.4% in 2024, reflecting the impact of Real Estate Development Fund mortgages and Sakani housing programmes. New homeowners frequently purchase complete kitchen and laundry appliance packages, creating significant sales opportunities for manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Real estate transaction values also increased from SAR 170 billion to SAR 850 billion in 2024, highlighting the strength of housing and property investment across the Kingdom.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- Riyadh Province led the market in 2025 with an estimated 31.10% share. Growth is supported by Vision 2030 investment, corporate relocation mandates, Diriyah's planned addition of 20,000 luxury units and Oracle's USD 1.5 billion cloud campus. These developments are expanding Riyadh's high-income professional population and supporting demand for premium appliances. Refrigerators accounted for the largest product share at approximately 30.86% in 2025. Demand is increasing for larger French-door models suited to newly built homes and premium kitchens. Air conditioners represented the second-largest segment, reflecting Saudi Arabia's extreme temperatures and the essential role of residential cooling systems. Makkah and Jeddah Province is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, recording an estimated CAGR of 6.45%. Expansion is being driven by religious tourism, hospitality development, Red Sea coastal resorts and a 53% increase in residential sales during 2024, when transactions reached 28,072.
Energy Efficiency Regulations Accelerate Replacement Demand
SASO energy efficiency standards are creating a substantial replacement cycle as households and businesses transition from legacy systems to inverter-grade and A-rated appliances. The window AC swap programme introduced in April 2025 is targeting the replacement of legacy R-22 units with inverter-driven R-410A systems. Combined with mandatory efficiency labelling, the initiative is expected to accelerate upgrades across an installed base estimated to include approximately 15 million inefficient appliances.
These regulations are strengthening demand beyond new housing installations, particularly for energy-efficient air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Consumers are increasingly evaluating long-term electricity consumption alongside product capacity, connectivity and design.
Smart and Premium Appliances Gain Momentum
Premiumisation is reshaping purchasing patterns as disposable incomes rise and private sector employment expands. Saudi Arabia's young, digitally engaged population is showing stronger interest in app-controlled appliances, energy-monitoring functions and connected home ecosystems.
Leading brands are responding with new products and expanded retail investment. Samsung launched the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in March 2025, while LG opened a flagship store in Khobar in January 2025. Samsung's Bespoke AI platform and LG's ThinQ ecosystem illustrate the growing importance of artificial intelligence, connectivity and personalised appliance management in the Saudi market.
Market Outlook
- Market size in 2025: USD 3.51 billion Projected market size by 2031: USD 4.99 billion Forecast CAGR through 2031: Approximately 6.01% Leading province: Riyadh, with approximately 31.10% market share Fastest-growing region: Makkah and Jeddah Province, with approximately 6.45% CAGR
The report indicates that housing construction, regulatory-led replacement demand and smart appliance adoption will remain the principal growth drivers through 2031. Companies offering energy-efficient products, connected features and appliance packages tailored to new residential developments are expected to be well positioned as Saudi Arabia's major home appliances market continues to expand.
Key Topics Covered:
Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2031(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2031)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2031)
Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Product Type
- Refrigerators Washing Machines Dishwashers Air Conditioners Others Historical Trends by Product Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Product Type (2026-2031)
Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel
- Multi-Brand Stores Exclusive Brand Outlets Online Direct Sales Others Historical Trends by Distribution Channel (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Distribution Channel (2026-2031)
Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Technology Type
- Smart Connected Appliances Conventional Appliances Energy Efficient IoT Enabled Others Historical Trends by Technology Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Technology Type (2026-2031)
Saudi Arabia Major Home Appliances Market by Region
- Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Others Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2031)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Saudi Arabia Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Samsung Electronics (South Korea) LG Electronics (South Korea) Haier (China) Electrolux (Sweden) Bosch (Germany) Whirlpool (United States) Midea (China) Siemens (Germany) Panasonic (Japan) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
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