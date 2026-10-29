New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast 2026-2035 E-Commerce, Exports, And Digital Logistics Drive Market To USD 18.42 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target road freight, e-commerce delivery, export logistics and digital fleet tools to improve efficiency and capitalize on infrastructure investment.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The New Zealand freight and logistics market reached USD 12.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 18.42 Billion by 2035, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4.6% from 2026-2035, supported by increasing dairy and agricultural exports, expanding e-commerce delivery requirements, infrastructure investment, and the adoption of advanced logistics technologies.

New Zealand accounted for approximately 100% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period. Freight operators, logistics providers, exporters, retailers, and infrastructure stakeholders are responding to changing shipment volumes and service expectations by improving transport capacity, operational visibility, and supply chain efficiency.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Strong export activity: Rising volumes of dairy and agricultural products continue to generate demand for reliable freight transport, warehousing, and distribution services. These export-oriented industries remain central to New Zealand's logistics activity and long-term market development.

Expanding e-commerce requirements: Growth in online retail is increasing demand for responsive delivery networks, efficient fulfillment operations, and technology-enabled shipment management. Logistics providers are investing in capabilities that support higher parcel volumes and evolving customer expectations.

Infrastructure investment: Continued investment in road and rail networks is strengthening freight connectivity and supporting more efficient movement of goods. Infrastructure improvements are expected to enhance capacity and help market participants address growing domestic and international trade requirements. Digital logistics adoption: Fleet management technologies and digital logistics platforms are becoming increasingly important for route planning, asset utilization, shipment tracking, and operational coordination. Greater technology adoption is expected to support productivity and service improvements through 2035.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 12.85 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 18.42 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 4.6% Fastest-Growing Regional Market: New Zealand

Road logistics held the leading market share in 2025, accounting for 62.5% of revenue. The segment's position reflects sustained demand for flexible freight movement across domestic supply chains, including connections between production centers, ports, warehouses, retailers, and end-use customers. Road transport is projected to record steady growth as freight volumes increase and distribution requirements become more complex.

By logistics function, freight transport is expected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Growth will be supported by higher shipment volumes, broader distribution networks, and continued demand for dependable transportation services. The segment is also positioned to benefit from fleet modernization, digital coordination tools, and initiatives designed to improve asset utilization and delivery performance.

Strategic Market Outlook

Industry stakeholders are prioritizing innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships to capture emerging opportunities in the New Zealand freight and logistics market. Investment in connected logistics systems, fleet management, road and rail capacity, and service integration is expected to strengthen supply chain performance across key industries.

Regulatory developments, technological advancement, and shifting demand patterns will continue to influence competitive strategies through 2035. Market participants that improve network resilience, shipment visibility, and transport efficiency will be better positioned to address evolving customer requirements. With export growth, e-commerce expansion, and infrastructure development reinforcing demand, the market is forecast to maintain a stable growth trajectory and reach USD 18.42 Billion by 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Freight And Logistics Market Analysis

Asia Pacific Key Industry Highlights

Freight And Logistics Market Historical Market (2018-2025)

Freight And Logistics Market Forecast (2026-2033)

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market Analysis

New Zealand Key Industry Highlights

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market Historical Market (2018-2025) New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market Forecast (2026-2033)

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market by End-User Industry



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market by Logistics Function



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market by Transportation Mode



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

New Zealand Freight And Logistics Market by Region



Auckland

Wellington

Canterbury

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key New Zealand Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany)



FedEx Corporation (USA)



Mainfreight Limited (New Zealand)



Agility Logistics (UAE)



TIL Logistics Group Limited / Move Logistics (New Zealand)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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