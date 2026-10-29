Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies And Services Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2035 13.10% CAGR To USD 4.11 Billion, Powered By Nanotechnology And Digital Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invest in nanotechnology, digital health and strategic partnerships; North America leads, while research institutes drive long-acting drug delivery adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market - Size, Share Outlook, Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market reached USD 1.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.10% from 2026 to 2035. By 2035, the market is expected to attain a value of USD 4.11 Billion, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, continued pharmaceutical innovation, and increasing demand for therapies that improve treatment adherence and clinical outcomes.

Market Growth Drivers

The growing burden of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders, and other chronic conditions is increasing demand for long-acting drug delivery systems. According to 2023 data from the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases caused approximately 41 million deaths annually and represented 74% of global fatalities. This substantial disease burden is encouraging healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to adopt treatment platforms that maintain consistent therapeutic exposure and reduce dosing frequency.

Advances in biodegradable polymers, implantable devices, depot formulations, nanotechnology, and sustained-release platforms are also strengthening market growth. These technologies support more consistent drug levels, improved bioavailability, targeted delivery, and reduced treatment-related side effects. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding research and development activities to address unmet clinical needs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Key Long-Acting Drug Delivery Market Trends

Innovation in long-acting oral and injectable therapies remains a major market trend. In May 2023, Lyndra Therapeutics presented data for risperidone LYN-005, a long-acting oral weekly therapy for schizophrenia. The study reported consistent therapeutic levels, with lower peak and higher trough concentrations compared with daily dosing. Continued clinical development of similar platforms could expand treatment options for psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Regulatory approvals are further accelerating commercial adoption. In April 2023, the US FDA approved ABILIFY ASIMTUFII, a long-acting injectable suspension developed by Otsuka and Lundbeck. Administered intramuscularly every two months, the therapy is approved for schizophrenia and as maintenance monotherapy for bipolar I disorder in adults. The approval demonstrates regulatory support for extended-duration therapies designed to improve adherence and quality of life.

Nanotechnology is creating additional opportunities within the long-acting drug delivery systems market. Nanoparticles and nanocarriers are supporting targeted release, enhanced bioavailability, and improved therapeutic efficacy. Growing investment in nanotechnology-based platforms is expected to expand applications across oncology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and other treatment areas.

Digital health integration is another important development. Connected monitoring tools and adherence technologies can provide healthcare professionals with timely treatment data and support personalized care strategies. As healthcare systems increase their focus on precision medicine, digital solutions are expected to complement long-acting formulations and improve treatment management.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by type, including oral sustained release systems, injectable implants, in situ forming implants, inserts, wafers, transdermal patches, microspheres, nanoparticles, and other technologies. Routes of administration include oral, parenteral, transdermal, and other delivery methods, while molecule categories comprise small molecules and biologics.

Major applications include oncology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes, ophthalmology, central nervous system disorders, and respiratory disorders. End users include hospitals, specialty clinics, academic and research institutes, and other healthcare organizations.

Academic and research institutes are expected to account for a substantial market share due to their role in developing advanced formulations, polymeric systems, implantable devices, and personalized treatment strategies. Their research programs are supporting sustained drug release, optimized therapeutic performance, and improved patient adherence.

Regional Market Outlook

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market during the forecast period. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investment, favorable regulatory frameworks, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Strategic collaborations between drug developers, technology providers, research institutions, and contract development and manufacturing organizations are also supporting North American market expansion. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to present growth opportunities as investment in pharmaceutical innovation increases and access to advanced treatment platforms improves.

Competitive Landscape

Adare Pharma Solutions LLC provides oral dosage form development and manufacturing services supported by proprietary platforms such as Diffucaps and Microcaps. Its technologies address controlled release, taste masking, and complex formulation requirements.

Alkermes plc focuses on therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its long-acting injectable portfolio includes Aristada for schizophrenia and Vivitrol for alcohol and opioid dependence, reinforcing its position in sustained-release drug delivery.

AMW GmbH specializes in biodegradable implants and transdermal dosage forms designed to deliver sustained therapeutic effects. Bostal Drug Delivery Co., Ltd. develops advanced drug delivery systems, including long-acting injectable formulations intended to improve bioavailability and treatment efficacy.

Other companies evaluated in the report include Creative Biolabs Inc., ForDoz Pharma Corporation, Innocore Pharmaceuticals, Integral BioSystems LLC, Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc., Navin Saxena Research and Technology Centre, and Samyang Holdings Biopharm Group. The report also examines patent activity, funding and investment trends, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives shaping the competitive environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Overview

3.1 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Landscape*

5.1 Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Type

5.2.2 Analysis by Route of Administration

5.2.3 Analysis by Type of Molecule Delivered

5.2.4 Analysis by Application

6 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Market by Type

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Oral Sustained Release Systems

7.1.3 Injectable Implants

7.1.4 In Situ Forming Implants

7.1.5 Inserts

7.1.6 Wafers

7.1.7 Transdermal Patches

7.1.8 Microspheres

7.1.9 Nanoparticles

7.1.10 Others

7.2 Market by Route of Administration

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Oral

7.2.3 Parenteral

7.2.4 Transdermal

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Market by Type of Molecule Delivered

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Small Molecules

7.3.3 Biologics

7.4 Market by Application

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Oncology

7.4.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.4.4 Infectious Diseases

7.4.5 Diabetes

7.4.6 Ophthalmology

7.4.7 Central Nervous System Disorders

7.4.8 Respiratory Disorders

7.4.9 Others

7.5 Market by End User

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Hospitals

7.5.3 Specialty Clinics

7.5.4 Academic & Research Institutes

7.5.5 Others

7.6 Market by Region

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 North America

7.6.3 Europe

7.6.4 Asia Pacific

7.6.5 Latin America

7.6.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Market Overview and Forecast

8.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

8.2.1 By Type

8.2.2 By Route of Administration

8.2.3 By Type of Molecule Delivered

8.2.4 By Application

8.2.5 By End User

8.3 Market by Country

8.3.1 United States of America

8.3.2 Canada

9 Europe Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Market Overview and Forecast

9.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

9.2.1 By Type

9.2.2 By Route of Administration

9.2.3 By Type of Molecule Delivered

9.2.4 By Application

9.2.5 By End User

9.3 Market by Country

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Market Overview and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

10.2.1 By Type

10.2.2 By Route of Administration

10.2.3 By Type of Molecule Delivered

10.2.4 By Application

10.2.5 By End User

10.3 Market by Country

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 ASEAN

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.6 Others

11 Latin America Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Market Overview and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

11.2.1 By Type

11.2.2 By Route of Administration

11.2.3 By Type of Molecule Delivered

11.2.4 By Application

11.2.5 By End User

11.3 Market by Country

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market (2019-2035)

12.1 Market Overview and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

12.2.1 By Type

12.2.2 By Route of Administration

12.2.3 By Type of Molecule Delivered

12.2.4 By Application

12.2.5 By End User

12.3 Market by Country

12.3.1 Saudi Arabia

12.3.2 United Arab Emirates

12.3.3 Nigeria

12.3.4 South Africa

12.3.5 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication Year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 CPC Analysis

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14 Funding and Investment Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

14.2 Analysis by Drug Class of Funding

14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

14.4 Analysis by Leading Players

14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

14.6 Analysis by Geography

15 Strategic Initiatives

15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

15.2 Analysis by Drug Class of Partnership

15.3 Analysis by Leading Players

15.4 Analysis by Geography

16 Supplier Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis by Region - Top 5 Companies

16.1.1 Global

16.1.2 North America

16.1.3 Europe

16.1.4 Asia Pacific

16.1.5 Others

16.2 Company Profiles

16.2.1 Adare Pharma Solutions LLC

16.2.2 Alkermes plc

16.2.3 AMW GmbH

16.2.4 Bostal Drug Delivery Co., Ltd.

16.2.5 Creative Biolabs Inc.

16.2.6 ForDoz Pharma Corporation

16.2.7 Innocore Pharmaceuticals

16.2.8 Integral BioSystems, LLC

16.2.9 Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc.

16.2.10 Navin Saxena Research and Technology Centre

16.2.11 Samyang Holdings Biopharm Group

16.3 Company Profile Coverage

16.3.1 Financial Analysis

16.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.3.4 Company News and Development

16.3.5 Certifications

17 Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

17.1 Overview

17.2 Potential Distributors

17.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

18 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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