Global Construction Additives Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 46.1 Billion As Urbanization And Low-Carbon Building Drive 6.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on Asia Pacific construction growth, renovation demand in Europe and North America, and rising adoption of low-carbon, performance-enhancing additives

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction additives market was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 29.1 billion in 2026 to USD 46.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, renovation activity, and growing demand for sustainable construction materials.

Asia Pacific led the global construction additives market with a revenue share of 44.0% in 2025. Expanding residential, commercial, and industrial construction across major regional economies continues to generate demand for high-performance concrete admixtures and other specialized products. Large-scale infrastructure programs, population growth, and continued urban development are also encouraging the use of construction additives that improve strength, durability, workability, and long-term structural performance.

Renovation and retrofitting activity represents another important market growth driver, particularly in Europe and North America. Aging buildings, transportation networks, and public infrastructure require repair, reinforcement, and rehabilitation. This trend is increasing the use of repair mortars, sealants, bonding agents, concrete admixtures, and related construction chemicals. Investments focused on extending the service life of existing structures while meeting current safety, energy efficiency, and sustainability standards are expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Sustainable construction practices are also reshaping product development and procurement strategies. As the construction industry works to reduce carbon emissions and improve resource efficiency, demand is rising for water-reducing admixtures, performance-enhancing additives, and low-carbon construction materials. These products can support the use of recycled inputs and supplementary cementitious materials while helping concrete producers maintain required performance standards.

Industry innovation continues to reinforce this transition. In June 2025, Cemex introduced a new admixture portfolio for the EMEA market. The portfolio was designed to support lower-carbon concrete by enabling increased use of recycled materials and supplementary cementitious materials, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint across cement and concrete production.

Construction Additives Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It includes volume estimates in kilotons and revenue forecasts in USD billion, with segmentation by product, end use, and region.



Product: Chemical, mineral, and fiber additives

End use: Residential, commercial, and infrastructure

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, and India

Central & South America: Argentina and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess construction additives market size, growth prospects, and performance across major products, applications, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Review the market presence, strategic positioning, and development activity of key industry participants.

Market trends and growth drivers: Evaluate the impact of urbanization, infrastructure spending, renovation demand, sustainability targets, and low-carbon construction initiatives.

Revenue and volume forecasts: Access segment-level and regional projections to support market planning, investment evaluation, and opportunity assessment.

Strategic insights: Identify potential revenue streams and apply actionable recommendations to business development and decision-making. Innovation tracking: Monitor product launches and technological advances influencing concrete performance, resource efficiency, and emissions reduction.

The report provides market intelligence for companies evaluating expansion opportunities within the global construction additives industry. Its analysis of competitive strategies, product innovation, regional demand, and market share can support informed decisions by manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other construction sector stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Construction Additives Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis

Chapter 4. Construction Additives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Construction Additives Market Estimates & Forecast, Product, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

4.3. Chemical

4.3.1. Chemical Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

4.4. Mineral

4.4.1. Mineral Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

4.5. Fiber

4.5.1. Fiber Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Construction Additives Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Construction Additives Market: Technology Movement Analysis, (Kilotons) (USD Billion) 2023 & 2030

5.3. Residential

5.3.1. Residential Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.4. Commercial

5.4.1. Commercial Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.5. Infrastructure

5.5.1. Infrastructure Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Construction Additives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Construction Additives Market Share, Region, 2023 & 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.2.2.2. U.S. Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.2.3.2. Canada Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.2.4. Mexico

6.2.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.2.4.2. Mexico Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3.2. U.K.

6.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.3.2.2. U.K. Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.3.3.2. Germany Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3.4. France

6.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.3.4.2. France Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Italy

6.3.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.3.5.2. Italy Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Spain

6.3.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.3.6.2. Spain Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.4.2. China

6.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.4.2.2. China Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.4.3.2. Japan Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.4.4.2. India Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Latin America Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Argentina

6.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.5.2.2. Argentina Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.5.3.2. Brazil Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.6. Middle East and Africa

6.6.1. Middle East and Africa Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.6.2. South Arabia

6.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.6.2.2. South Arabia Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.6.3. South Africa

6.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.6.3.2. South Africa Construction Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.4.1. Expansion

7.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.4.4. New Product Launches

7.4.5. Research And Development

7.5. Company Profiles

7.5.1. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

7.5.1.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.1.2. Financial Performance

7.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.1.4. Recent Developments

7.5.2. CHRYSO

7.5.2.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.2.2. Financial Performance

7.5.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.2.4. Recent Developments

7.5.3. Dow

7.5.3.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.3.2. Financial Performance

7.5.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.3.4. Recent Developments

7.5.4. BASF

7.5.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.4.2. Financial Performance

7.5.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5.5. Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.

7.5.5.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.5.2. Financial Performance

7.5.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.5.4. Recent Developments

7.5.6. Fosroc, Inc.

7.5.6.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.6.2. Financial Performance

7.5.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.6.4. Recent Developments

7.5.7. CICO Group.

7.5.7.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.7.2. Financial Performance

7.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.7.4. Recent Developments

7.5.8. Sika AG

7.5.8.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.8.2. Financial Performance

7.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.8.4. Recent Developments

7.5.9. Evonik Industries AG

7.5.9.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.9.2. Financial Performance

7.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.9.4. Recent Developments

7.5.10. RPM International Inc.

7.5.10.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.10.2. Financial Performance

7.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.10.4. Recent Developments

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