Global DNA Test Kits Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $7.2 Billion As At-Home Testing Drives 17% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on preventive care demand through at-home testing, whole-genome sequencing and AI-powered interpretation, with North America leading adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "DNA Test Kits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global DNA test kits market projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2033 as preventive healthcare and genomic innovation accelerate demand

The global DNA test kits market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.4 billion in 2026 to USD 7.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 17.0% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry with a revenue share of 38.8% in 2025, supported by strong consumer awareness, access to advanced genetic testing services, and growing adoption of personalized healthcare solutions.

Rising interest in preventive healthcare and personalized health information is strengthening demand for DNA test kits worldwide. Greater availability of at-home testing is also improving access to ancestry testing, relationship testing, disease risk assessment, and selected health-related applications. Continued improvements in sample collection, laboratory processing, and digital reporting are expected to support broader consumer and institutional adoption through 2033.

Innovation and market characteristics

The DNA test kits industry is characterized by rapid innovation in whole genome sequencing, genotyping, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sample collection technologies, and genetic data analysis. Market participants are investing in solutions designed to increase test accuracy, expand genetic coverage, shorten processing times, and deliver more detailed ancestry, relationship, wellness, and health-related insights.

In November 2024, ProPhase Labs launched DNA Complete, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service based on whole-genome sequencing. The service analyzes nearly 100% of a customer's genome and provides health, wellness, and ancestry insights. Its broader genomic coverage differentiates the offering from standard DNA ancestry tests and reflects the industry's shift toward more comprehensive consumer testing services.

Moderate merger and acquisition activity is also influencing the competitive landscape. Transactions are primarily focused on strengthening genetic testing capabilities, expanding service portfolios, and improving access to genomic data analysis technologies. In May 2025, GeneDx completed its acquisition of Fabric Genomics, an AI-powered genomic interpretation company. The transaction added Fabric's clinical genomics software to GeneDx's capabilities, supporting faster interpretation of whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing results and increasing access to actionable genomic insights.

DNA test kits market segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and emerging market trends across sample, application, end-use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.



Sample: Saliva, blood, tissue, teeth and bone, hairs, and other sample types.

Application: Ancestry testing, diet & nutrition, disease risk assessment, and other applications. End-use: Diagnostics & forensics laboratories, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and other users.

Saliva-based collection continues to support the expansion of at-home DNA testing because it is widely used across consumer genetic testing services. Blood, tissue, teeth and bone, and hair samples remain relevant across clinical, forensic, academic, and research settings. Application analysis addresses established demand for ancestry testing alongside expanding opportunities in nutrition-focused services and disease risk assessment.

Regional market coverage

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. European coverage includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Asia Pacific analysis includes Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea, while Latin America includes Brazil and Argentina. The Middle East and Africa assessment covers South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

North America's leading position reflects its mature direct-to-consumer testing ecosystem, established diagnostics infrastructure, and adoption of genomic technologies. Other regions are expected to present growth opportunities as awareness increases, testing access improves, and healthcare systems expand their use of genetic information.

Strategic value of the report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts for major segments and regions.

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and the market presence of key participants.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market evaluation.

Insights into product innovation, genomic technology development, and competitive strategy. Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams and guide business planning.

The report supports effective decision-making by combining market forecasts with competitive analysis, innovation tracking, and regional opportunity assessment. These insights can help healthcare companies, diagnostics providers, research institutions, investors, and technology developers evaluate the evolving DNA test kits market and establish informed growth strategies.

Companies Featured



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Devyser

DNA Genotek Inc. (Acquired by OraSure Technologies)

GeneProof

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-tek, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

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