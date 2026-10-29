BNP Paribas Group: 2026 SREP NOTIFICATION
| Minimal requirements
as of 01.01.27
| Levels
at 30.09.26
|CET1
|10.73%
|12.91%
|Tier 1
|12.58%
|15.59%
|Total Capital
|15.06%
|17.75%
|LEVERAGE
|3.85%
|4.44%
About BNP Paribas
Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and territories with more than 180,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group's activities are structured by three operating divisions: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services covering commercial & personal banking entities and specialised businesses; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, a bridge between corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group accompanies all its clients (individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and insurance. The Group has a historic footprint in four eurozone markets: France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas implements a Social and Environmental Responsibility approach across all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.
Press contact
Giorgia Rowe – ... – +33 6 64 27 57 96
Hacina Habchi – ... - +33 7 61 97 65 20
1 CET1 requirement related to Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) no longer includes 100% of the add-on related to non-performing exposures (NPL) on aged loans granted before 26 April 2019, as it will now be incorporated into the CET1 ratio from 31 December 2026 onwards. These NPL have continued to amortise in 2026 and their residual impact has been anticipated in the Group's capital planning.
2 Computation based on RWA of €803bn as of 30.09.26.
3 Excluding the Pillar 2 Guidance.
Attachment
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SREP_CP_2026_EN_FV
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