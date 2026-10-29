Nanterre, France

Thursday, October 29th, 2026

FORVIA and Raiqon enter strategic AI partnership



FORVIA, a global automotive supplier, and Raiqon GmbH, a specialist in scalable AI solutions for regulated engineering environments, have entered into a strategic partnership to advance the use of artificial intelligence in automotive engineering.



This Collaboration accelerates the Requirements Engineering process through the use of artificial intelligence

The jointly developed solution automates the analysis, assessment and processing of technical requirements, boosting productivity and development speed. Integrated into FORVIA's existing IBM DOORS environment, the platform enhances efficiency without disrupting established workflows.



The partnership focuses on applying AI to Requirements Engineering, a critical step in product development involving the definition, analysis and management of technical requirements of a specific product. Depending on product complexity, development projects can involve up to 15,000 individual requirements.

Built on Raiqon's multi-agent AI platform and deployed within FORVIA's secure IT environment, the solution integrates data from multiple engineering applications and is being adapted to the specific needs of FORVIA HELLA and Faurecia Clarion Electronics. The platform automates key activities across the development process, including requirement analysis, identification of similarities, reuse of previous assessments, detection of inconsistencies and automatic creation of missing links. By reducing manual effort, engineers can focus on new requirements while significantly increasing productivity.

" Artificial Intelligence is becoming a key enabler of innovation and competitiveness in the automotive industry. Through our partnership with Raiqon, and as part of our IGNITE transformation journey, we are accelerating the digital transformation of our engineering processes, empowering our teams to work more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance. This collaboration demonstrates FORVIA's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver faster innovation and greater value to our customers.” said Martin Fischer, CEO of FORVIA.

“AI-based automation of Requirements Engineering is a key element in becoming faster and more efficient, and thereby further enhancing our competitiveness. Together with Raiqon, we have built a solution tailored to our needs that integrates directly into our existing IBM DOORS environment and enables our teams to handle a significantly higher volume of requirements,” said Joerg Weisgerber, Managing Director Electronics at FORVIA HELLA.

"The automotive industry is facing increasing international pressure to accelerate development cycles, improve economic efficiency and manage growing complexity at the same time. The rapid and effective introduction of AI into engineering processes is one of the key levers for remaining competitive in the future. Our shared goal is to sustainably improve the efficiency and quality of engineering processes and support FORVIA in strengthening its leadership position in the automotive industry," said Szabi Koppany, CEO of Raiqon.