Ipsos Appoints Mitch Barns As Chairman And CEO, Americas

Paris, 29 October 2026 – Ipsos today announces the appointment of Mitch Barns as Chairman and CEO, Americas, effective November 2nd, 2026. In this role, Mitch will serve as CEO of Ipsos in the US and oversee Ipsos' activities across Canada and the Latin America region.

Reporting to Kelly Beaver, CEO of Ipsos, Mitch will join the Executive Management Committee.

A highly respected leader in the insights and analytics industry, Mitch Barns brings a wealth of global experience and a strong forward-looking vision to Ipsos.

Mitch served as Global CEO of Nielsen from 2014 to 2018. During his tenure, he guided the company - then a $6B+ business operating in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 employees - through a period of significant strategic reshaping. He drove extensive M&A and investments to attract top digital and tech talent, securing the business for future growth.

Prior to his role as CEO, Mitch served as President of Nielsen's U.S. Media, and before that, as President of its Greater China businesses, as well as global businesses focused on advanced analytics and new product innovation. He began his career spending 12 years at Procter & Gamble in various marketing research and brand management roles.

Following his tenure at Nielsen, Mitch was CEO of The Opus Group from 2021 to 2024, steering the business through a successful post-pandemic expansion. He also has served on the boards of several innovative insights and analytics firms and as an advisor to private equity investors in the data, analytics, and technology space. This strong focus on next-generation solutions perfectly positions him to drive Ipsos' growth in the Americas.

Kelly Beaver, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Mitch to Ipsos. As the Americas are a critical region for Ipsos, his unparalleled track record at the highest levels of our industry, combined with his recent experience on the boards of innovative data and technology firms, makes him the ideal leader to execute our growth strategy. I would also like to warmly thank Mary Ann Packo for her dedication to our business in North America. As she prepares to leave Ipsos at the end of November, Mary Ann will work alongside Mitch to ensure a seamless handover. We wish her all the very best in her next chapter."

Mitch Barns added: "It is a time for reinvention in the industry, and Ipsos is well-positioned to lead with its wealth of talent, strong portfolio of capabilities, and global reach. I am thrilled to join at such a pivotal time, and I look forward to partnering with Kelly Beaver and the talented Ipsos teams across North and Latin America in service of our clients."

Mitch Barns is a graduate of Miami University in Ohio and the Stanford Executive Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

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Press Release - Appointment of Mitch Barns as Chairman and CEO, Americas - 29.10.26 - Final version