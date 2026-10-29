Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial And Competitive Landscape Expands As 18+ Leading Companies Accelerate Drug Development Delveinsight
|Drug Name
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|AD109
|Apnimed
|Registration
|selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor; Muscarinic receptor antagonists
|Oral
|HRS9531
|Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|III
|Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists
|SC
|Orforglipron
|Eli Lilly and Company
|III
|Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists
|Oral
|IHL-42X
|Incannex Healthcare
|II/III
|Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists; Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors
|Oral
|Lorundrostat
|Mineralys Therapeutics
|II
|Aldosterone synthase inhibitor
|Oral
|MOS118
|Mosanna Therapeutics
|I
|Potassium channel inhibitor
|Intranasal
Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Competitive Intelligence and Consulting at DevleIsnight, said that the OSA therapeutics landscape is evolving beyond traditional device- and lifestyle-based management toward a more diversified pharmacological paradigm targeting metabolic, neuromuscular, airway-control, and cardiometabolic mechanisms. Late-stage development of dual incretin and GLP-1 receptor agonists is strengthening weight-loss-mediated treatment, while norepinephrine reuptake inhibition combined with muscarinic receptor antagonism provides a more direct approach to improving upper-airway patency. Emerging mechanisms, including carbonic anhydrase inhibition with cannabinoid receptor modulation, aldosterone synthase inhibition, and potassium channel inhibition, delivered through oral, subcutaneous, and intranasal routes, further underscore this diversification. Overall, the future outlook points toward a more personalized treatment paradigm combining weight management, metabolic intervention, neuromuscular modulation, and locally acting approaches, with efficacy, durability, safety, adherence, patient selection, and the ability to achieve clinically meaningful OSA control comparable with established standards of care expected to determine their adoption and positioning.
Recent Developments in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Space
- In September 2026, Mosanna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a locally acting pharmacologic treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced results from its Phase I MOSAIC study. MOS118 was safe and well tolerated across all doses, with no serious adverse events reported. These results support progression of the study into patients with OSA. In August 2026, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in the DReAMzz Phase II dose-optimization study of IHL-42X, the Company's oral fixed-dose combination drug candidate for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”). The milestone builds on the positive results from the Phase II RePOSA study, in which IHL-42X demonstrated statistically significant reductions in apnea-hypopnea index (“AHI”) compared with placebo, with individual reductions in AHI of up to 83% observed and exceptional safety profile. In July 2026, Apnimed, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted for review the New Drug Application filing of AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.3 mg/atomoxetine 75 mg) for the treatment of adults with obstructive sleep apnea. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of February 28, 2027. In June 2026, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a key patent titled“Compositions and Methods of Treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea.” In May 2026, Apnimed Inc. announced the simultaneous publication of two peer-reviewed articles on AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.5 mg/atomoxetine 75 mg), an investigational, once-daily oral pill taken at bedtime designed to improve oxygenation and target the neuromuscular root cause of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Phase III SynAIRgy trial results were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM), alongside a companion mechanistic review article in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology (AJRCMB) that highlighted AD109's neuromuscular mechanism of action and the biological rationale that directly informed the design and success of the Phase III program. In March 2026, Apnimed, Inc., announced that Shionogi & Co. Ltd (Shionogi) have entered into a definitive agreement for Shionogi to acquire Apnimed's 50% ownership of Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC (SASS). SASS is a joint venture initially established in 2023, and upon the closing of this transaction, SASS will be wholly-owned by Shionogi. Under the terms of the agreement, Apnimed will receive a USD 100 million upfront cash payment, a USD 50 million cash payment upon the achievement of a development milestone related to SASS-002 (sulthiame) and tiered royalties on future commercial sales of any products arising from SASS intellectual property. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. In December 2025, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for IHL-42X, the Company's oral fixed-dose combination product candidate for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In May 2025, Mosanna Therapeutics, announced the close of USD 80 million in Series A funding. The company is developing an easy-to-use nighttime nasal spray to treat obstructive sleep apnea that will help restore the body's natural airway control. The financing was led by Pivotal bioVenture Partners and EQT Life Sciences, along with Forbion, Broadview Ventures and Norwest as co-lead investors. Returning investors included founding investor Forty51 Ventures, as well as Supermoon Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). The company has also announced that this series A funding to advance MOS118 through Phase II clinical trials. In January 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the effect of lorundrostat in the treatment of subjects with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension.
Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Apnimed, Amgen, Mosanna Therapeutics, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC, Incannex Healthcare Ltd, Novo Nordisk, Gan & lee pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., Hengrui Pharma, Kailera Therapeutics, and others. Key Pipeline Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: Eloralintide, Orforglipron, AD109, Maridebart cafraglutide, MOS118, Lorundrostat, SASS-001, SASS‐002 (sulthiame), IHL42X, NNC0487-0111, GZR18, XW003, Ribupatide injection (HRS9531, known as KAI-9531 outside Greater China), and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Marketed Drugs
|4.1.
|ZEPBOUND: Eli Lilly and Company
|5.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|Maridebart cafraglutide: Amgen
|8.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II/III)
|8.1.
|IHL-42X: Incannex Healthcare Ltd.
|9.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|MOS118: Mosanna Therapeutics
|10.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|11.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|12.
|Inactive Products in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline
|13.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|14.
|Unmet Needs
|15.
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers and Barriers
|16.
|Appendix
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