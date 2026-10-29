New York, USA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial and Competitive Landscape Expands as 18+ Leading Companies Accelerate Drug Development | DelveInsight

The obstructive sleep apnea competitive landscape report delivers important insights into approved as well as ongoing research on 22+ pipeline obstructive sleep apnea drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's Obstructive Sleep Apnea Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline obstructive sleep apnea therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the obstructive sleep apnea therapeutics domain.

Key Takeaways from the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's obstructive sleep apnea competitive landscape and clinical trial analysis report presents a robust market with over 18 active players developing more than 22 pipeline obstructive sleep apnea therapies.

Key obstructive sleep apnea companies, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Apnimed, Amgen, Mosanna Therapeutics, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC, Incannex Healthcare Ltd, Novo Nordisk, Gan & lee pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., Hengrui Pharma, Kailera Therapeutics, and others, are evaluating new obstructive sleep apnea drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline obstructive sleep apnea therapies, such as Eloralintide, Orforglipron, AD109, Maridebart cafraglutide, MOS118, Lorundrostat, SASS-001, SASS‐002 (sulthiame), IHL42X, NNC0487-0111, GZR18, XW003, Ribupatide injection (HRS9531, known as KAI-9531 outside Greater China), and others, are under different phases of obstructive sleep apnea clinical trials.

Approximately 8+ obstructive sleep apnea medications are in the late stage of development, whereas 14+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key MoAs under development include Amylin receptor agonist, Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, Muscarinic receptor antagonists, Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists, Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, aldosternone synthase inhibitor, Potassium channel inhibitors, and others.

What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common sleep-related breathing disorder characterized by repeated episodes of partial or complete blockage of the upper airway during sleep. These obstructions can temporarily stop or reduce airflow, causing intermittent drops in blood oxygen levels and frequent brief awakenings as the body attempts to restore normal breathing. Common symptoms include loud snoring, witnessed pauses in breathing, gasping or choking during sleep, morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, and difficulty concentrating. OSA is associated with factors such as obesity, increasing age, enlarged tonsils or other anatomical airway features, and certain lifestyle and medical conditions. If left untreated, persistent OSA can contribute to cardiovascular and metabolic complications and negatively affect daytime functioning and quality of life.









To know more about obstructive sleep apnea, visit @ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies

Approved Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drug Profile Analysis

ZEPBOUND: Eli Lilly and Company

ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), developed by Eli Lilly and Company, is a dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. By stimulating both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, the drug helps suppress appetite and reduce food intake, resulting in substantial weight loss. In obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), tirzepatide's therapeutic benefit is primarily driven by weight reduction, which may alleviate upper-airway obstruction during sleep and reduce the frequency of apnea and hypopnea episodes. In December 2024, the U.S. FDA approved tirzepatide for adults with obesity and moderate-to-severe OSA, marking the first FDA-approved pharmacological treatment specifically indicated for OSA.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Name Company Phase MoA RoA AD109 Apnimed Registration selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor; Muscarinic receptor antagonists Oral HRS9531 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. III Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists SC Orforglipron Eli Lilly and Company III Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists Oral IHL-42X Incannex Healthcare II/III Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists; Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors Oral Lorundrostat Mineralys Therapeutics II Aldosterone synthase inhibitor Oral MOS118 Mosanna Therapeutics I Potassium channel inhibitor Intranasal

Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Competitive Intelligence and Consulting at DevleIsnight, said that the OSA therapeutics landscape is evolving beyond traditional device- and lifestyle-based management toward a more diversified pharmacological paradigm targeting metabolic, neuromuscular, airway-control, and cardiometabolic mechanisms. Late-stage development of dual incretin and GLP-1 receptor agonists is strengthening weight-loss-mediated treatment, while norepinephrine reuptake inhibition combined with muscarinic receptor antagonism provides a more direct approach to improving upper-airway patency. Emerging mechanisms, including carbonic anhydrase inhibition with cannabinoid receptor modulation, aldosterone synthase inhibition, and potassium channel inhibition, delivered through oral, subcutaneous, and intranasal routes, further underscore this diversification. Overall, the future outlook points toward a more personalized treatment paradigm combining weight management, metabolic intervention, neuromuscular modulation, and locally acting approaches, with efficacy, durability, safety, adherence, patient selection, and the ability to achieve clinically meaningful OSA control comparable with established standards of care expected to determine their adoption and positioning.

Recent Developments in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Space



In September 2026, Mosanna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a locally acting pharmacologic treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced results from its Phase I MOSAIC study. MOS118 was safe and well tolerated across all doses, with no serious adverse events reported. These results support progression of the study into patients with OSA.

In August 2026, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in the DReAMzz Phase II dose-optimization study of IHL-42X, the Company's oral fixed-dose combination drug candidate for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”). The milestone builds on the positive results from the Phase II RePOSA study, in which IHL-42X demonstrated statistically significant reductions in apnea-hypopnea index (“AHI”) compared with placebo, with individual reductions in AHI of up to 83% observed and exceptional safety profile.

In July 2026, Apnimed, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted for review the New Drug Application filing of AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.3 mg/atomoxetine 75 mg) for the treatment of adults with obstructive sleep apnea. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of February 28, 2027.

In June 2026, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a key patent titled“Compositions and Methods of Treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea.”

In May 2026, Apnimed Inc. announced the simultaneous publication of two peer-reviewed articles on AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.5 mg/atomoxetine 75 mg), an investigational, once-daily oral pill taken at bedtime designed to improve oxygenation and target the neuromuscular root cause of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Phase III SynAIRgy trial results were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM), alongside a companion mechanistic review article in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology (AJRCMB) that highlighted AD109's neuromuscular mechanism of action and the biological rationale that directly informed the design and success of the Phase III program.

In March 2026, Apnimed, Inc., announced that Shionogi & Co. Ltd (Shionogi) have entered into a definitive agreement for Shionogi to acquire Apnimed's 50% ownership of Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC (SASS). SASS is a joint venture initially established in 2023, and upon the closing of this transaction, SASS will be wholly-owned by Shionogi. Under the terms of the agreement, Apnimed will receive a USD 100 million upfront cash payment, a USD 50 million cash payment upon the achievement of a development milestone related to SASS-002 (sulthiame) and tiered royalties on future commercial sales of any products arising from SASS intellectual property. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

In December 2025, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for IHL-42X, the Company's oral fixed-dose combination product candidate for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

In May 2025, Mosanna Therapeutics, announced the close of USD 80 million in Series A funding. The company is developing an easy-to-use nighttime nasal spray to treat obstructive sleep apnea that will help restore the body's natural airway control. The financing was led by Pivotal bioVenture Partners and EQT Life Sciences, along with Forbion, Broadview Ventures and Norwest as co-lead investors. Returning investors included founding investor Forty51 Ventures, as well as Supermoon Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). The company has also announced that this series A funding to advance MOS118 through Phase II clinical trials. In January 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the effect of lorundrostat in the treatment of subjects with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension.

Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Apnimed, Amgen, Mosanna Therapeutics, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC, Incannex Healthcare Ltd, Novo Nordisk, Gan & lee pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., Hengrui Pharma, Kailera Therapeutics, and others. Key Pipeline Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: Eloralintide, Orforglipron, AD109, Maridebart cafraglutide, MOS118, Lorundrostat, SASS-001, SASS‐002 (sulthiame), IHL42X, NNC0487-0111, GZR18, XW003, Ribupatide injection (HRS9531, known as KAI-9531 outside Greater China), and others.

Table of Contents

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Overview 4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Marketed Drugs 4.1. ZEPBOUND: Eli Lilly and Company 5. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Maridebart cafraglutide: Amgen 8. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II/III) 8.1. IHL-42X: Incannex Healthcare Ltd. 9. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. MOS118: Mosanna Therapeutics 10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

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