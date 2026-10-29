SAP Selects Addison For North Texas Regional Offices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global enterprise software company plans to open office, strengthening Addison's growing technology and AI ecosystem

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAP, a global leader in enterprise software and business AI, has selected Addison to merge its North Texas operations, bringing approximately 1,000 employees from SAP's office in Plano and SAP Concur's office in Allen to Spectrum Center at 5080 Spectrum Drive.

The Germany-based company plans to house regional business operations, software development, and a customer experience center where corporate clients can explore SAP technologies, including artificial intelligence. The new office is expected to become operational in mid 2027.

SAP provides software used by businesses worldwide to manage finance, human resources, supply chains, and other essential functions. The company reports that 99 of the 100 largest companies in the world are its customers, giving the office the potential to bring executives and technology leaders from major corporations worldwide to Addison.

“This new space in Addison is a meaningful moment for our team," said Michael May, Managing Director for SAP's U.S. South Market Unit. "It will be a space built around the things that matter most to us: our people, our customers, and our communities. Being able to do that in one of the country's top innovation and tech talent hubs makes it even more exciting."

SAP's decision adds to a growing concentration of enterprise technology companies along the Lower Dallas North Tollway. Google, ServiceNow, Hitachi Digital Services, Tanium, and Topaz Labs have operations in Addison, while IBM and Amazon Web Services are represented in the broader corridor. Together, these companies span enterprise software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI.

“SAP's decision reflects what we're seeing in Addison. We're attracting more enterprise technology firms, and the Lower Tollway is emerging as a destination for major corporate operations. As companies invest more in AI, access to specialized talent and proximity to other technology firms are becoming increasingly important. SAP strengthens an ecosystem that continues to attract companies helping businesses adopt new technologies,” said Wayne Emerson, Addison's director of economic development.

Acram Group, owner of Spectrum Center, has invested approximately $30 million in building improvements and tenant amenities, reflecting a broader trend of office reinvestment along the Lower Tollway.

On Oct. 13, the Addison City Council approved an incentive agreement that includes a capital investment grant of up to $500,000 and additional performance-based incentives.

“Addison may be a small town geographically, but we've built a business community that serves companies with a global reach,” said Bruce Arfsten, mayor of Addison.“What sets Addison apart is our ability to offer the amenities and accessibility of a major business center while maintaining the personal attention and responsiveness of a small town. We're proud that SAP has chosen to make this investment here, and we look forward to being a partner in its continued success.”

Ben Cuzen of HPI represented Spectrum Center ownership, while Billy Vahrenkamp and Dylan Smith of Colliers represented SAP in the lease transaction. Jason Hickey of Hickey & Associates provided site selection support to SAP.

About the Town of Addison

Addison, Texas, is a vibrant 4.4-square-mile urban hub with more than 200 restaurants, 22 hotels, 12 million square feet of office space, and upscale residential options. Home to more than 2,000 businesses, 17,000 residents and a daytime population exceeding 100,000, Addison offers prime access to a diverse and highly skilled workforce. The Town is also home to Addison Airport, one of the busiest general aviation airports in Texas, and is known for world-class special events, exceptional amenities, and a dynamic business climate that makes it a premier destination in North Texas. Learn more about Addison economic development.

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Spectrum Center in Addison, Texas

CONTACT: Shauna Archer Town of Addison...