Renewal Logistics Celebrates Grand Opening Of 215,000-Square-Foot Mcdonough Facility, Expanding National Fulfillment Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Georgia facility brings Renewal Logistics' total warehouse footprint to approximately 700,000 square feet as the Inc. 5000 company continues to scale its specialized fulfillment, returns and value-added services for fashion brands

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Logistics, a leading third-party logistics company specializing in direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment for fashion and consumer brands, celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in McDonough, Georgia. The expansion strengthens Renewal Logistics' ability to support fast-growing apparel and beauty brands, including emerging fashion labels and influencer-led businesses, with reliable order fulfillment, returns and inventory management, and the operational infrastructure needed to scale. The company marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, company leaders, employees, customers, and members of the local business community.

The expansion comes during a period of significant growth for Renewal Logistics. Founded in 2013 by Courtney and Bryan Folk, the company has grown from solving complex, high-volume logistics challenges for global apparel brands into a nationwide third-party logistics partner supporting more than 150 fashion brands. Renewal Logistics was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

This new warehouse will employ approximately 125 full-time, as well as many part-time and associate workers and expands Renewal Logistics' total warehouse footprint to approximately 700,000 square feet across its network.

“When a fashion brand starts growing quickly, getting orders out accurately and on time becomes critical to keeping customers happy and maintaining that momentum,,” said Courtney Folk, CEO and Co-Founder of Renewal Logistics.“We've built our business around helping brands manage that growth, whether it's an influencer launching successful drops or an established fashion company expanding its direct-to-consumer operations and needing retailer and returns expertise. This new facility gives us the capacity to support more of those businesses while continuing to create opportunities for our team and our community.”

As more fashion and consumer brands expand their direct-to-consumer operations, managing order volumes, inventory accuracy, returns, and customer expectations becomes increasingly complex. Renewal Logistics works with brands at different stages of growth, from influencer-led businesses experiencing rapid increases in demand, to established fashion companies looking for a more reliable and scalable fulfillment partner that fully integrates returns refurbishment at scale with outbound fulfillment and distribution operations.

Through its fulfillment operations, Renewal helps brands manage inventory, process returns back into stock immediately, process orders accurately, and get products to customers efficiently. For fashion businesses operating around seasonal collections and changing consumer demand, speed is particularly important. Renewal's integrated returns management capabilities help brands process returned merchandise and get sellable inventory back into stock while products are still in season, creating additional opportunities to recover sales.

Beyond DTC fulfillment, Renewal also provides B2B and marketplace fulfillment, EDI retail transactions, kitting and assembly, custom packaging, refurbishment, and other value-added services. These capabilities allow brands to manage more of their logistics operations through a single partner as their businesses grow.

“Renewal Logistics' continued investment in McDonough is a great example of the type of business growth we are proud to support in Henry County,” said Leonard Robinson, Director of Memberships, Henry County Chamber of Commerce.“The company is creating employment opportunities, expanding its operations and strengthening our local business community. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with Courtney, Bryan and the entire Renewal Logistics team.”

The McDonough facility also reflects the people-focused culture Courtney and Bryan Folk have sought to maintain as Renewal has expanded. The company emphasizes creating opportunities and stability for employees while building teams capable of responding to increasingly complex customer needs.

“Renewal Logistics has created an environment where people feel supported, trusted and encouraged to grow. I can attest to this because I've been here for about 2 years,” said Terrance Godfrey Warehouse Manager, Renewal Logistics.“There's a real sense of pride among the team in what we're building together. Seeing this facility open and the company continue to grow is exciting because it creates new opportunities for our employees, our customers and the community around us.”

The McDonough opening represents another step in Renewal Logistics' continued expansion as demand grows for reliable, scalable fulfillment solutions. With approximately 700,000 square feet of warehouse space across its network, Renewal plans to continue investing in its people, technology, and infrastructure to help fashion and consumer brands manage growing order volumes, improve inventory operations, and deliver a better experience to their customers.

About Renewal Logistics

Renewal Logistics is a woman-owned, high-volume third-party logistics company specializing in direct-to-consumer, B2B, and marketplace fulfillment for fashion, apparel, footwear, and consumer brands. Founded in 2013, the company operates approximately 700,000 square feet of warehouse space, helping emerging and established brands scale their operations through reliable order fulfillment, inventory management, and flexible logistics solutions. Its additional capabilities include returns management, refurbishment, retail preparation, and other value-added services. Renewal Logistics was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

For more information, visit renewallogistics.com

For any queries, please reach out to:

Girish Jaggi

...

+1 (289) 623 3627