SMB Law, PC Releases Texas Legal Glossary And Chrome Extensions To Help Texans Understand Their Divorce And Injury Cases

SMB Law, PC: Austin Family and Personal Injury Law Firm

Austin Law Firm SMB Law, PC Releases Free Texas Legal Glossary and Two Chrome Extensions to Help Texans Understand Their Divorce, Custody, and Injury Cases

- Shane M BoasbergAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SMB Law, PC, an Austin family law and personal injury firm, today announced the Texas Legal Glossary, a free online reference that explains 81 terms Texans hear in divorce, custody, child support, and injury cases. The firm also released two free browser extensions on the Chrome Web Store: one puts the glossary in the browser toolbar, and the other runs the firm's five Texas legal calculators offline.Why Texas needed its own glossaryTexas law speaks its own language. Custody is called conservatorship. Visitation is possession and access. Alimony is spousal maintenance, and it is harder to get than most people expect. The letter that pushes an insurer to settle an injury claim is a Stowers demand, named for a 1929 case involving a Texas furniture company.Those words appear in decrees, court notices, and adjusters' emails, often with no explanation. The problem is larger than vocabulary. The Texas Access to Justice Commission estimates that 3 out of 5 people in civil cases go to court without a lawyer. For them, missing a term can mean missing a deadline or accepting a bad agreement."People sit in the Travis County courthouse hearing words that sound like English but mean something very specific under Texas law," said Shane M. Boasberg, founder of SMB Law, PC. "I wanted a place where a parent, an injured driver, a paralegal, or a reporter could look up a term and get the real Texas answer, with the statute right there, without paying anyone or giving up an email address."Each glossary entry follows the same pattern: a one-sentence definition, how the rule works in practice, why it matters, the Texas Family Code or Civil Practice and Remedies Code section behind it, related terms, and common questions. The entries carry the numbers people ask about most, including:. The $11,700 monthly net resources cap used in Texas child support guidelines. The 60-day waiting period before a Texas divorce can be granted. The two-year statute of limitations for most Texas injury and wrongful death claims. The 30/60/25 minimum auto liability coverage Texas drivers must carry. The more-than-50-percent fault bar that cuts off recovery under proportionate responsibilityThe glossary splits into 40 family law terms and 41 personal injury terms, from amicus attorney and QDRO to dram shop liability and UM/UIM coverage. Every page shows its last review date. Entries are revisited when the Legislature changes a statute, when the Supreme Court of Texas issues a relevant decision, and when the child support cap is adjusted.Two free tools in the browserThe firm also published two extensions for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and other Chromium browsers. Both are listed on the firm's extensions page.The Texas Legal Glossary extension lets a reader select a word on any web page, right-click, and open its Texas definition. It recognizes common abbreviations such as SPO, QDRO, MSA, TRO, PIP, and UM/UIM.The Texas Legal Calculators extension includes five toolbar estimators: child support, car accident settlement range, divorce cost, injury filing deadline, and spousal maintenance eligibility. Users can highlight a dollar figure or date on a page and right-click to prefill the matching calculator.Neither extension collects data. Everything is bundled inside, so they make no network requests, run no analytics, and work offline. Each result links to the full explanation on law-smb."Most of the questions we get in a first consultation start with 'what does this mean' or 'how much,'" Boasberg said. "These tools answer the general version of those questions for free. When someone needs advice about their own facts, that is when they should talk to a lawyer."Free to cite and linkSMB Law, PC built the glossary as a public resource. Legal aid clinics, court self-help centers, newsrooms, educators, and other law firms may link to any entry without asking permission. Each page includes a ready-made citation and link snippet. Readers who spot an error or want to add a term can write through the firm's contact page.The glossary and extensions add to the firm's free Texas legal calculators, launched earlier this year. The glossary and calculators are general information, not legal advice. How a rule applies depends on the facts, the county, and the judge.About SMB Law, PCSMB Law, PC is an Austin family law and personal injury firm founded in 2010 by Shane M. Boasberg. The firm handles divorce, child custody, child support, property division, spousal maintenance, protective orders, and personal injury cases (specializing in representing victims of motor vehicle accidents) across Travis, Williamson, and Hays Counties. Boasberg has practiced Texas law since 2003. He holds degrees in Government and History from The University of Texas at Austin and a law degree from South Texas College of Law. He was named a Texas Monthly Rising Star in 2012 and from 2014 through 2016.Media contact: Shane M. Boasberg, SMB Law, PC, 1204 San Antonio St., Suite 201, Austin, TX 78701 (512) 561-5003 · law-smb

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SMB Law: Austin Family and Personal Injury Law Firm

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SMB Law, PC Releases Texas Legal Glossary and Chrome Extensions to Help Texans Understand Their Divorce and Injury Cases News Provided By SMB Law, PC October 29, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Law, U.S. Politics



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