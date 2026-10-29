Okarito Founders Start Vantly, A New York Company For Corporate Events

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Vantly matches companies with local expert planners so their small and medium-sized events are easier to organize.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The founders of Okarito, the French business travel agency, have started a new company in the corporate event space. Vantly, founded in 2026 and based in New York, helps companies organize better corporate events.

Remi Duvoux and Brice co-founded Okarito in 2018 as a business travel agency for startups and growing companies. It reached 500 customers by 2022, when Swile acquired it and renamed it Swile Travel. The business then grew to 2,500 customers. Along the way, the team also helped clients organize company retreats and offsites.

Vantly works in a simple way. A company tells Vantly what it needs, and Vantly matches it with a local expert planner in the destination. The planner handles venues, suppliers and bookings and is there to help on the day, while the company's own organizer stays in charge.

Many Vantly customers are event professionals who run every event their company holds, from very small to very large. Vantly is built for the small and medium-sized ones, where a local expert saves time and avoids surprises.

"The hardest problems in company events are often local," said Duvoux. "On one client retreat in Prague, the hotels we wanted weren't on the usual venue platforms, so we agreed the terms by email and phone, in broken English. Someone who knows the market makes that much easier."

Brice is CEO of Vantly. Duvoux, co-founder, leads product and marketing.

About Vantly

Vantly is a New York company founded in 2026. It helps companies organize better corporate events by matching them with local expert planners. Its founders previously built the business travel agency Okarito, now Swile Travel. Learn more at .

Remi Duvoux

Vantly

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Okarito Founders Start Vantly, a New York Company for Corporate Events News Provided By Vantly October 29, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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