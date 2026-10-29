Cleanfuego Expands Leadership Team With Former Professional Baseball Players

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jack Snyder and Josh Hatcher join CleanFuego leadership to drive sales, partnerships, business development and national growth.

- Rick Nielsen, COO of CleanFuego

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CleanFuego, a baseball and softball training brand focused on providing athletes with immediate visual feedback, has announced the expansion of its leadership team with Jack Snyder joining as Director of Sales & Partnerships and Josh Hatcher as Director of Business Development.

The appointments bring significant playing experience to CleanFuego's next phase of growth, as both Snyder and Hatcher come to the company following careers in professional baseball.

Their backgrounds give CleanFuego leadership firsthand understanding of player development, training environments, organizational culture and the needs of athletes and coaches at the highest levels of the game.

“Jack and Josh didn't learn baseball from a boardroom,” said Rick Nielsen, COO of CleanFuego.“They lived it. They understand the development process, the coaches, the clubhouse and what athletes actually need to improve. That perspective is incredibly valuable as we continue growing CleanFuego nationally.”

As Director of Sales & Partnerships, Snyder will lead CleanFuego's sales growth, retail expansion and strategic partnerships. His responsibilities will include developing relationships with sporting-goods retailers, training facilities, baseball and softball organizations, and other strategic partners.

“My playing career taught me that athletes are always looking for ways to improve, but the best training tools are the ones that actually become part of the work,” Snyder said.“That's what attracted me to CleanFuego. I understand the problem the product solves from a player's perspective, and now I get to help put it in the hands of more athletes, coaches, facilities and retailers around the country.”

As Director of Business Development, Hatcher will focus on identifying new growth opportunities, developing strategic relationships and expanding CleanFuego's presence throughout the baseball and softball industries.

“Playing professionally gave me an understanding of player development that is difficult to get from outside the game,” Hatcher said.“You see how athletes train, where development can break down and how valuable immediate feedback can be. What excites me about CleanFuego is the opportunity to take those experiences and help grow a company that is genuinely focused on helping players get better.”

The additions of Snyder and Hatcher come as CleanFuego continues to expand its footprint across sporting-goods retail, training facilities, baseball and softball organizations and athlete-development programs nationwide.

“We want CleanFuego to be built by baseball people,” Nielsen said.“Jack and Josh know what it feels like to chase the next level. Now they're taking everything the game taught them and helping us build a company designed to help the next generation do the same.”

CleanFuego develops baseball and softball training products designed to help athletes better understand spin, grip, release and throwing efficiency through immediate visual feedback.

With Snyder leading sales and partnerships and Hatcher focused on business development, CleanFuego plans to continue expanding its retail distribution, strategic partnerships and overall presence throughout the baseball and softball communities.

About CleanFuego

Headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, CleanFuego develops baseball and softball training products that provide athletes with immediate visual feedback during throwing and pitching development.

CleanFuego products are designed to help players and coaches better understand spin direction, grip, release and throwing efficiency while creating a more effective training environment.

The company works with athletes at every level, as well as coaches, training facilities, baseball and softball organizations and sporting-goods retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit CleanFuego.

Media Contact

Rick Nielsen

COO, CleanFuego

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Josh Hatcher

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Jack Snyder

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CleanFuego

Richard Nielsen

CleanFuego

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CleanFuego Expands Leadership Team With Former Professional Baseball Players News Provided By CleanFuego October 29, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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