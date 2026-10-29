JAMES F. MUELLER's 'REGURGITATED' COMPLETES 'THE DONNIE DIARIES' SERIES AHEAD OF U.S. MIDTERMS

The Donnie Diaries: Regurgitated

James F. Mueller, The Donnie Diaries

The Donnie Diaries Series

Fourth and final volume completes a yearlong satirical arc spanning Halloween, April Fools' Day and America's 250th before turning to the ballot box.

- Dr. Phineas T. RedwellPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Masks. Fools. Fireworks. And now, the ballot box.Author and fine artist James F. Mueller has released“The Donnie Diaries: REGURGITATED,” bringing his four-volume political satire to a close five days before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.The release completes The Donnie Diaries Series, a literary calendar Mueller began nearly a year ago.“The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac” arrived on Halloween 2025, invoking masks, illusion and transformation.“REDUX” followed on April Fools' Day, embracing absurdity and collective deception.“RETIRED” landed July 4 amid America's 250th anniversary, turning its attention to patriotism, spectacle and national identity.For the finale, the series turns toward democracy itself, arriving in the final days before voters return to the ballot box.Dr. Phineas T. Redwell, the series' fictional narrator, puts it this way:“Halloween gave us the mask. April Fools' gave us the joke. July Fourth gave us the spectacle. Now the voters get the last word.”“REGURGITATED” takes on power, politics, religion, masculinity, history and the contradictions of the American experiment. Chapters including“America At The Crossroads,”“Power Corrupts,”“Flawed Leaders (King David and King Donnie),”“Wounded Knee,”“The Man Who Would Be King” and“Toxic Masculinity” shift the focus beyond political events to what they reveal about American culture.The book moves from politics and history into questions of faith, morality and meaning, closing a series that has used satire to examine Donald Trump and the culture, institutions and mythology surrounding his rise.Across the four-volume series, Mueller has blended political satire with cultural criticism, theology, history and visual expression.“REGURGITATED” turns the lens beyond one political figure to a country deciding what it believes, what it tolerates and what comes next.Four books. One completed arc. One final reckoning.“The Donnie Diaries: REGURGITATED” is available now in e-book and paperback.About James F. MuellerJames F. Mueller is an American author and fine artist whose work explores politics, history, religion, art and the contradictions of American life.The four-volume series“The Donnie Diaries” blends political satire, philosophy and cultural commentary to examine the Trump era and the culture surrounding it.Mueller is also the author of“Confessions of St. Augustine,” now in its second edition. This literary fiction trilogy features his original fine art and a rebellious, searching sensibility reminiscent of“The Catcher in the Rye.”His career as a visual artist includes a solo exhibition at Gallery Chardin in Paris and a 16-year body of commissioned work for industrialist Robert Abplanalp, founder of Precision Valve Corp. and a close associate of President Richard Nixon. During that period, the collection included a commissioned portrait of Nixon, and Sigmund Rothschild appraised Mueller's work.Mueller has spent the past decade living and working alongside the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Arizona. Now that“The Donnie Diaries” is complete, he is returning full time to the easel for his next major project: a series of fine art pastels exploring the American West, Route 66 and the landscapes, people and mythology of the American experience.For more information, visit Mueller Art & Literature:About Iconoclast PublishingIconoclast Publishing produces work that confronts conventional thought at the intersection of art, literature, satire and cultural commentary. Its titles include James F. Mueller's“Confessions of St. Augustine” and“The Donnie Diaries” series.###

Grayce McCormick

Lightfinder Public Relations

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The Donnie Diaries Series: Four Books. One Completed Arc. by James F. Mueller

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JAMES F. MUELLER'S 'REGURGITATED' COMPLETES 'THE DONNIE DIARIES' SERIES AHEAD OF U.S. MIDTERMS News Provided By Lightfinder PR October 29, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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