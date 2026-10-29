Japan's Izushi Castle Town Prepares For Annual Kabuki Theater Performance At Historic Eirakukan Kabuki Theater

Kabuki performance at Eirakukan Kabuki Theater

Izushi Castle Town

Theater interior

TOYOOKA, HYOGO, JAPAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Izushi Castle Town, located in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture in Toyooka City, is currently in the final stages of preparation to welcome theater-goers to the area's annual Kabuki theater performance. Held at Eirakukan Kabuki Theater, the highly anticipated theatrical run will last from November 4 to November 11 with performances at 11:30 and 16:00 (November 11 will only have an 11:30 showtime).Three programs will be held for each showtime, including "Two Wisteria Maidens," "The Tea Jar," and the widely known classic "Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees." 11:30 performances will have an exclusive showing of "The Tea Jar," and 16:00 performances will show "Two Wisteria Maidens." Both showtimes will have a showing of "Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees." Each performance will be headlined by renowned Kabuki actor Ainosuke Kataoka.Built in 1901 and located in Izushi Castle Town, Eirakukan is the oldest Kabuki theater in Japan's Kansai region. After being closed in 1964, Eirakukan was restored and reopened to the public in 2008. It has since been a local gathering spot for various performances including Rakugo poetry and Kabuki theater.Izushi is a castle town known for its atmosphere of old Japan. The town has various attractions, including the Izushi Castle Ruins, Samurai House Karoyashiki, and Eirakukan Kabuki Theater. Local specialties include Izushi Porcelain, Yanagi-gori (willow craft), and Izushi Sara Soba noodles served on five small plates.Izushi Castle Town is accessible via train and bus from Kinosaki Onsen, a hot spring town in Hyogo Prefecture known for welcoming tattooed guests to bathe in the bathhouses.

Danielle Leveille

Toyooka Tourism Innovation

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Japan's Izushi Castle Town Prepares for Annual Kabuki Theater Performance at Historic Eirakukan Kabuki Theater News Provided By Toyooka Tourism Innovation October 29, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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