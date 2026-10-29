Priyank Kharge 'Misusing' His Position Due To Political Connections: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of indulging in personal attacks and alleging that he was misusing his position and political connections because his father, Mallikarjun Kharge, is the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Responding to the criticism by Priyank Kharge, Kumaraswamy called him a“minister of slander” and accused him of talking excessively while delivering little.

He alleged that the Home Minister was finding satisfaction in criticising others and suggested that he was suffering from an identity crisis.

In a strongly worded post, Kumaraswamy said Kharge had cast a shadow over the administration of the state as Home Minister and accused him of losing his sense of judgment and direction. He advised Kharge to seek treatment, alleging that his thinking, speech, discretion and work had all gone off track.

“I am aware of what I say, but you do not know where your words will lead you. You keep looking for a target every day. Sometimes it is the RSS, sometimes the SIR, and then Kumaraswamy. If you cannot find anyone, you start attacking yourself,” he said.

Kumaraswamy further accused Kharge of being driven by an excessive desire for publicity and an inflated sense of importance because his father heads the AICC.

“I know that you are keeping an eye on my every move. But you also know that I am the one who has deprived you of sleep. Do you remember the KPSC controversy? I will not let that matter go without exposing the irregularities,” he said, referring to the controversy surrounding the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

The Union Minister alleged that Kharge and other Congress leaders were attempting to create political trouble while taking advantage of senior Kharge's position in the party.

He claimed that Congress ministers and legislators were also aware of the Home Minister's alleged activities and had shared information with him.

Accusing Kharge of creating problems for himself by attempting to provoke others, Kumaraswamy warned him against invoking former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's name to defend himself.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge had collectively misled Rahul Gandhi and conspired to undermine Siddaramaiah's position.

He described the alleged developments as a conspiracy carried out with the support of both the Congress high command and the state leadership.

Kumaraswamy also questioned Kharge's response to the ongoing sting operation controversy, alleging that the Home Minister was pursuing those who uploaded the recordings at high speed while protecting the person who allegedly carried out the sting operation.

“Why do you have such a connection with the sting conspirator? The sting king, the sting pin and the protector of the sting pin - this is a confluence of three,” he said in a pointed attack on Kharge.

The Union Minister further questioned what transpired when Kharge met Siddaramaiah, asking whether the Home Minister had received an explanation or a reprimand.

Kumaraswamy claimed that he had information suggesting that the meeting had ended in a dressing-down and challenged Kharge to disclose the details publicly.

Kumaraswamy accused Kharge of attempting to divert attention from the sting operation controversy and alleged that pressure from the person he described as the“sting king” was weighing on the Home Minister.

He also questioned Kharge's moral authority to speak about dignity and respect, alleging that his conduct and actions raised questions about his integrity and fearlessness.

“The passage of time will decide your worth and arrogance, given your alleged association with those behind the sting conspiracy. Do not try to threaten others, Home Minister. 'When destruction is imminent, the mind works perversely,'” Kumaraswamy warned.