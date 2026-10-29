Bengal: Revenue Inspector Arrested In Aushgram Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) Investigators from the West Bengal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a state government revenue inspector on Wednesday evening for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to issue an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate in East Burdwan district, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The accused official, posted at the Land and Land Reforms Office in Aushgram, was apprehended during a trap operation following persistent complaints from residents regarding illicit extortion and bribery at the office.

According to ACB officials, the agency launched an investigation after receiving a specific complaint detailing that the revenue inspector had demanded Rs 4,000 as a bribe to process an official EWS certificate.

Acting on the complaint, a special team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap at the Aushgram Land and Land Reforms Office on Wednesday evening.

ACB officers executed a sudden raid on the premises and caught the official red-handed at the exact moment he accepted the bribe money from the complainant.

The surprise raid caused brief commotion across the government facility.

The ACB has initiated formal legal proceedings under specific sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the arrested employee.

Investigators are currently probing whether other officials or network links within the department are involved in similar corrupt practices.

Underlining its zero-tolerance stance against public sector extortion, the ACB issued a statement affirming that strict enforcement measures will be intensified across state departments to ensure transparent, bribe-free government service delivery for citizens.