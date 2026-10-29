Joveo Introduces Real-Time AI Search Visibility, Puts Employers In Control Of What AI Tells Candidates About Their Jobs And Employer Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employers can now see what ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude say about their jobs and employer brand, and shape it through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in agentic recruiting, announced today its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) advisor: real-time AI search visibility, insights, and recommendations for career sites. The capability shows employers what large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude say about their jobs and employer brand, which pages they cite, and where the gaps are, with recommendations for the career site, so AI can read it, trust it, and mention or cite it in response to relevant candidate questions.

Candidates now research jobs and employers using AI before applying. They ask which companies are hiring, what it is like to work somewhere, and how roles compare. Most employers never see those answers. When AI cannot read or trust a career site, it falls back on third-party review sites or points candidates straight to a competitor.

Joveo closes that gap and gives employers more control. The platform reads a career site the way AI crawlers do, explains what is holding it back, and recommends actions for better AI search visibility. Employers have more influence on what AI sees, how their brand shows up, and how their jobs surface.

Key capabilities include:



Real-time AI search visibility tracking, grounded in real candidate prompts: Shows whether AI names an employer's jobs and brand, and what it says, in response to the actual questions candidates ask AI.

Competitor benchmarking: Compares the employer's visibility against competitors for the same candidate prompts or questions.

AI crawler career site audit: Reads the career site the way AI does and pinpoints what keeps their jobs out of AI answers: missing markup, thin jobs data, unparseable pages, too little off-site content to cite, and other blockers that keep jobs out of Google for Jobs. AI-optimized career site pages in minutes: Drafts AI-optimized career site pages in minutes, built on real candidate demand and structured for AI to mention or cite. On Joveo-managed career sites, approved pages can be published with a single click.



"Candidates have changed where they look for work, and most employers can't see those conversations holistically, let alone shape them," said Prateek Mishra, Chief Technology Officer at Joveo. "GEO is quickly becoming an essential component of employers' recruitment marketing playbooks. We show talent teams exactly what or how much AI says about them and give them the tools they need to fix it."

Joveo's real-time AI search visibility and recommendations is available now. To learn more, visit .

About Joveo

Joveo is the agentic recruiting platform that helps the world's largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and recruitment media agencies transform how they hire, with unmatched efficiency. Its AI agents attract, source, engage, and screen candidates across every channel in real time, helping talent teams hire on time and within budget.

The result: more qualified applicants, faster hiring, lower paid media spend, and real-time visibility across the talent funnel. Across millions of jobs every day for recruiting teams worldwide.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact Neharika Nawapet Director of Product Marketing, Joveo...