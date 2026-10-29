Guoyuan Securities: Three Transformative Growth Drivers Reshaping China's Advancedmanufacturing Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI commercialization, technological self-reliance, and specialized enterprises are creating new structural opportunities as China's 15th Five-Year Plan gets underway.

Hefei, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUOYUAN SECURITIES has identified three major growth drivers set to accelerate the transformation of China's advanced manufacturing sector: breakthroughs in core technologies, the expansion of specialized and innovative enterprises, and the rapid commercialization of artificial intelligence (AI). With China's industrial robot output surging 33.2% and integrated circuit production rising 24.3% year on year in the first quarter of 2026, the country's manufacturing sector is showing tangible signs of a shift from technological innovation to large-scale industrial application, opening up new structural investment opportunities.

Technological Self-Reliance: From Policy Support to Industry-Wide Momentum

Technological self-reliance has moved beyond strategic ambition into tangible progress across industrial supply chains. In 2025, China's total R&D expenditure exceeded RMB 3.92 trillion, R&D intensity reached 2.8%, and its global innovation ranking rose to 10th place. In September 2026, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission jointly issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry. The plan targets over RMB 30 trillion in annual revenue for enterprises above designated size and an R&D intensity of 3.5% by 2030. It also outlines 17 key initiatives, including breakthroughs across the integrated circuit supply chain and strengthening AI hardware infrastructure. These measures provide systematic policy support for capital expenditure and domestic substitution in semiconductors, AI chips, and advanced computing. GUOYUAN SECURITIES expects China to intensify R&D in frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum technology, while promoting integrated technological and industrial innovation during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Specialized and Innovative Enterprises: Building Supply Chain Resilience

Competitiveness in advanced manufacturing depends not only on technological breakthroughs by industry leaders but also on the specialized expertise of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). China's specialized, sophisticated, distinctive, and innovative "Little Giant" enterprises have achieved an average R&D intensity of 7%, with average R&D expenditure exceeding RMB 30 million. The 15th Five-Year Plan for Promoting SME Development, jointly issued by ten government departments, targets 22,000 "Little Giant" enterprises and 600 national-level specialized SME industrial clusters by 2030, alongside annual average growth of over 8% in internal R&D expenditure among industrial SMEs above designated size. GUOYUAN SECURITIES believes these enterprises, operating in critical segments such as industrial machine tools, electronic components, and precision materials, will play a vital role in strengthening supply chain resilience and technological self-reliance.

Commercialization of the Intelligent Economy: AI Moves From R&D to Productive Deployment

rtificial intelligence is transitioning from laboratory stage innovation toward broad commercial implementation on edge hardware and within industrial workflows. China's 2026 Government Work Report explicitly prioritized fostering“new form intelligent economy industries”, elevating industrial AI adoption to national strategy status. Q1 2026 output data for industrial robots and integrated circuits - up 33.2 % and 24.3 % year on year respectively - demonstrate early dividends from AI powered manufacturing upgrades. Guoyuan Securities views technological innovation, most notably artificial intelligence, as a central engine propelling China's shift toward new generation growth drivers. Global AI compute power demand has lifted semiconductor pricing, delivering meaningful export sector gains.

Investment in advanced manufacturing demands ongoing monitoring of technical bottlenecks, downstream demand cycles and policy execution progress, while near term market volatility remains inherent. Supported by dynamic risk modelling capabilities and full lifecycle investment advisory services, Guoyuan Securities assists clients in capturing structural opportunities arising as laboratory scale technological advances translate into large scale industrial commercialization within China's manufacturing sector.

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