Abacus Solutions And Intetics Team Up At Southeast Power NEXT To Help The Region Plan, Procure, And Power Load Growth

Abacus Solutions and Intetics will attend Southeast Power NEXT on November 4–6, 2026, at the Sheraton & Le Méridien Charlotte Hotel Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executives from both companies will show how high-speed stochastic portfolio management and governed, AI-native software modernization help utilities, developers, large-load customers, and investors make faster, lower-risk decisions as data centers and industrial expansion reshape the Southeast power market.

Abacus Solutions, Inc., developer of the SATURN energy and commodities platform, and Intetics Inc., a U.S.-based AI-native software modernization and engineering partner, today announced their joint presence at Infocast's Southeast Power NEXT, taking place November 4–6, 2026, at the Sheraton & Le Méridien Charlotte Hotel Complex.

The Southeast is in the middle of a defining growth cycle. Demand from hyperscale data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification is pushing utilities and cooperatives to accelerate resource planning and procurement, developers to bring new generation and storage online faster, large energy buyers to secure reliable and affordable supply, and investors to underwrite projects.

At Southeast Power NEXT, Abacus Solutions and Intetics will demonstrate how pairing next-generation portfolio analytics with rapid, governed software modernization helps every side of the market make faster, lower-risk capacity, procurement, and hedging decisions.

High-Speed Energy Analytics Meets Enterprise Modernization

At the Abacus Solutions booth, attendees will see how SATURN unifies market analysis, generation management, trading, retail, risk, and portfolio management. SATURN uses multivariate stochastic simulation and efficient-frontier optimization to model market uncertainty against financial risk and return targets, supporting a range of Southeast market participants:

- Utilities and Electric Cooperatives: Evaluate resource plans, procurement options, and large-load commitments across thousands of market scenarios before committing capital.

- Independent Power Producers and Developers: Quantify merchant and contract exposure across generation and storage portfolios to strengthen offtake and commercialization strategies.

- Large Energy Buyers, Including Data Centers: Model supply and hedging strategies against cost and reliability targets as new load comes online.

In recent utility deployments, SATURN ran simulations more than 25 times faster than legacy tools.

To help energy organizations adopt advanced platforms and modernize adjacent legacy systems without disrupting critical operations, Intetics brings more than 30 years of enterprise software engineering expertise:

- Rapid Legacy Modernization & Data Readiness: Through its Value90TM model, Intetics delivers clearly scoped modernization, data pipeline, and AI initiatives within 90 days at a fixed price, helping organizations reduce legacy technical debt so advanced platforms can perform at full speed.

- Scalable Engineering Capacity: With Remote In-Sourcing®, energy companies and software providers can scale dedicated, AI-enhanced engineering teams within their existing workflows while retaining full control over architecture, IP, and delivery priorities.

- Regulated-Grade AI Governance: Intetics holds ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI management systems, alongside ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001, so its modernization and AI work meets rigorous governance and security standards.

"Utilities, developers, and large energy buyers across the Southeast are being asked to make multibillion-dollar decisions faster than ever, and legacy tools simply can't keep pace," said Damon Hallbeck, Director of Sales, Abacus Solutions. "At Southeast Power NEXT, we look forward to showing how SATURN gives planners, traders, and commercial teams the speed and visibility they need to turn market volatility into a strategic advantage."

"Adopting high-performance analytics and AI in the energy sector requires both cutting-edge modeling and a modern, resilient software foundation," said Serge Stepantsov, COO, Intetics. "By teaming up with Abacus Solutions in Charlotte, we want to show utilities and energy technology leaders how to eliminate legacy bottlenecks, govern AI safely, and scale the engineering capacity needed to modernize at speed."

Meet the Teams at Southeast Power NEXT

Attendees are invited to visit the Abacus Solutions booth or schedule a private one-on-one briefing with leadership from both companies, including Damon Hallbeck and Maya Jabbour of Abacus Solutions ( ) and Serge Stepantsov of Intetics ( ).

About Abacus Solutions

Founded in 2004, Abacus Solutions, Inc. develops SATURN, an integrated software platform for energy and commodities businesses. Its modeling and optimization capabilities support planning, trading, and risk management for utilities, power producers, and other energy market participants.

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About Intetics

Intetics is a U.S.-based AI-native modernization partner with more than 30 years of software engineering experience. Its Value90TM and Remote In-Sourcing® models support outcome-focused modernization and long-term engineering delivery. Intetics holds ISO/IEC 42001, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO 9001 certifications.

Learn more:

Serge Stepantsov

Intetics Inc.

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Abacus Solutions and Intetics Team Up at Southeast Power NEXT to Help the Region Plan, Procure, and Power Load Growth News Provided By Intetics Inc. October 29, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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