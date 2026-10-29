FICE Welcomes U.S. Sanctions On Rwanda, Challenges C64 Investment Assurances And Urges Citizenship Reform

Congolese diaspora organization opposes C64's proposed CENCO-ECC mediation, supports U.S.–DRC strategic cooperation, and calls for constitutional reform

- Dr. Ngoie Joel NshissoHUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FICE International (Forum des Intellectuels Congolais de l'Étranger), an organization mobilizing Congolese intellectuals and diaspora networks worldwide, has welcomed new U.S. sanctions against Rwanda while challenging political proposals by Coalition Article 64 (C64) and supporting constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening investment protections and recognizing dual citizenship.The announcement follows FICE's October 28 declaration responding to the C64's meeting in Rome, Italy, from October 25 to 27, 2026.FICE Applauds U.S. Sanctions Against RwandaFICE welcomes the October 28 decision by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to sanction Rwanda's Ministry of Defence and Zigama Credit and Savings Society, a financial institution serving Rwanda's security services, for their support of the March 23 Movement (M23) and its political affiliates.According to the U.S. Treasury, thousands of Rwanda Defence Force troops operate alongside M23 in the DRC's North and South Kivu provinces, providing weapons, supplies, training, and logistical support. Treasury also reported the deployment of surface-to-air missile systems and electronic jamming equipment that endanger civilian aviation."FICE applauds the United States for taking concrete measures to hold accountable those supporting armed violence and instability in eastern Congo. These sanctions reinforce the importance of respecting Congolese sovereignty, protecting civilians, and honoring international peace commitments," FICE stated.FICE Questions C64 Assurances on U.S. InvestmentsFICE also responded to the C64's October 27 declaration concerning the strategic partnership signed between the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on December 4, 2025.The agreement establishes cooperation on critical minerals, infrastructure, investment, and economic development.Although the C64 has pledged to preserve the agreement's strategic commitments, FICE questions the coalition's authority to provide meaningful guarantees regarding American investments."The United States should not mistake political promises from the C64 for enforceable guarantees protecting American investments. Investment security must rest on credible institutions, binding commitments, transparent governance, and constitutional stability rather than assurances from political coalitions," FICE stated.FICE considers the U.S.–DRC strategic partnership an important opportunity for mutually beneficial economic cooperation and supports its implementation through legitimate institutions and verifiable safeguards.Constitutional Reform, Investment Protection, and Dual CitizenshipFICE and the diaspora networks it mobilizes support consideration of targeted constitutional reforms designed to strengthen legal certainty, protect legitimate foreign investments, and recognize dual citizenship for Congolese nationals living abroad.Article 10 of the current Congolese Constitution establishes exclusive Congolese nationality, preventing its concurrent possession with another nationality."Constitutional reform should strengthen the rule of law, improve the investment environment, and recognize dual citizenship. Congolese Americans and other members of the diaspora can serve as bridges between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and their countries of residence, mobilizing investment, technology, expertise, and international partnerships," FICE stated.FICE believes these reforms could support American commercial interests and the implementation of the December 2025 strategic partnership while benefiting Congolese citizens.The organization emphasizes that any reform must follow constitutionally authorized procedures and respect the democratic safeguards of Article 220, including the protection of presidential term limits.Opposition to Armed Political Coalitions and Proposed MediationFICE reiterated its opposition to the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), announced on October 12, 2026, under former President Joseph Kabila and associated with figures from AFC/M23.The organization rejects the use of armed force to acquire political power and maintains that political dialogue must not confer legitimacy on armed rebellion.FICE also opposes the C64 proposal to designate the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) and the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC) as principal mediators.The organization says it has not identified an unequivocal joint institutional condemnation of the FRN initiative by the two religious bodies. FICE emphasizes that the absence of such a statement does not establish complicity but, in its view, raises questions about public confidence in the proposed mediation arrangement.National Dialogue and Diaspora ParticipationFICE supports a Congolese-led national dialogue conducted within the DRC and preceded by consultations across all 26 provinces and diaspora communities.It reaffirms support for the constitutional institutions resulting from the 2023 elections and calls for civilian protection, accountability for serious crimes, and a clear distinction between the Doha security negotiations and national political dialogue."FICE supports peace, genuine national dialogue, constitutional governance, American investment, and meaningful diaspora participation. These objectives must advance without legitimizing armed violence or compromising Congolese sovereignty," the organization concluded.About FICE InternationalFICE International is a Congolese diaspora organization promoting national development, democratic governance, professional collaboration, diaspora engagement, and international economic partnerships. It mobilizes members and networks abroad without claiming to represent every Congolese citizen living outside the DRC.

Dr Ngoie Joel Nshisso

Forum des Intellectuels Congolais de l'Etranger en Belgique

+1 704-910-7185

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FICE Welcomes U.S. Sanctions on Rwanda, Challenges C64 Investment Assurances and Urges Citizenship Reform News Provided By Foreign Trade Ministry / Congo DRC October 29, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Mining Industry, Politics, World & Regional



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