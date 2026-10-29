MANY Hands United For Impact Announces“Give Back & Raise A Glass” Community Volunteer Day In Bucks County

Many Hands United for Impact 2026

Local business leaders, professionals, and neighbors invited to support hunger and homelessness awareness through volunteering, food donations, and connections

- Dan JonesLEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MANY Hands United for Impact is bringing the Bucks County business and local community together on Wednesday, November 18, for Give Back & Raise a Glass, an afternoon of volunteering, food donations, and networking in support of National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week.Sponsored by VR Business Sales of Bucks County and Vericrest Private WealthThe event will take place at the Bucks County United Way HELP Center in Levittown, where participants will come together to support local community initiatives and make a tangible difference for neighbors in need. The afternoon will conclude with an optional happy hour at Aristaeus Craft Brewing in Langhorne, providing attendees with an opportunity to continue building relationships and celebrating their collective impact.Designed to bring together local business owners, professionals, community partners, friends, and neighbors, the event combines meaningful service with the power of personal connection.“The holidays are a reminder that we all have a role to play in supporting our communities,” said organizers of MANY Hands United for Impact.“This event is about more than volunteering for a few hours. It's about bringing people together, building relationships, and turning our collective resources into meaningful local impact.”Event DetailsEvent: MANY Hands United for Impact presents Give Back & Raise a GlassDate: Wednesday, November 18, 2026Volunteer Location:Bucks County United Way HELP Center2901 Edgely RoadLevittown, PA 19057Schedule:12–1 p.m. | Give & Gather: Participants arrive, contribute food-drive donations, and connect with fellow volunteers.1–3 p.m. | Roll Up Your Sleeves: Volunteers work together to support United Way's community efforts, with time for group photos before wrapping up.4–6 p.m. | Raise a Glass: An optional post-volunteering happy hour at Aristaeus Craft Brewing.Happy Hour Location:Aristaeus Craft Brewing2475-C Big Oak RoadLanghorne, PA 19047Turning Community Connections Into Community ImpactMANY Hands United for Impact was created around a simple idea: when people come together and put their collective resources, relationships, and talents to work, they can accomplish more than they could alone.Give Back & Raise a Glass brings that philosophy to life by combining hands-on community service with opportunities for local professionals and residents to connect around a shared purpose.Participants are encouraged to bring food-drive donations and take part in the volunteer activities. Those who wish to continue the afternoon can join the group for happy hour at Aristaeus Craft Brewing following the volunteer session.As the holiday season approaches, the event offers an opportunity for the community to lead with generosity, strengthen local relationships, and help ensure that supporting neighbors in need remains a shared priority.Registration Is OpenCommunity members, business owners, professionals, and anyone interested in making a difference are invited to participate.Registration is available at:For additional information, visit ManyResults.About MANY Hands United for ImpactMANY Hands United for Impact brings people, businesses, and community organizations together to turn shared resources and relationships into meaningful local action. Through volunteer initiatives and collaborative events, the organization works to strengthen community connections and encourage people to make a positive difference together.

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MANY Hands United for Impact Announces“Give Back & Raise a Glass” Community Volunteer Day in Bucks County News Provided By Marketing Agency Near You October 29, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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