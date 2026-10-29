Karman Line And Ramsey Financial Group Partner To Lead Spaceport Fund

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ramsey Financial Group principals take operating roles at SpacePort Fund, the Karman Line vehicle for real assets around American and allied spaceports.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karman Line, Inc., the Cape Canaveral company building spaceport-adjacent infrastructure, today announced a partnership with Ramsey Financial Group, the Houston investment partnership, and named Meagan Murphy Crawford Managing Partner of SpacePort Fund, the Karman Line-sponsored fund that acquires and develops real assets around American and allied spaceports.“The space industry is booming globally, but every launch depends on the ground layer around spaceports and innovation hubs: homes for the workforce, facilities for the suppliers, and public amenities that make a spaceport more than a launchpad,” said Sean Graham, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Karman Line, Inc.“Ramsey Financial Group's principals have been buying, developing, and holding real assets through every kind of market for more than 30 years. That is the discipline this layer has been missing. This is how we build the future brick by brick.”Crawford is a partner at Ramsey Financial Group and Chief Financial Officer of Karman Line, Inc. L. Barton Womack, Ramsey Financial Group's Managing Director and a Realtor, serves as Real Estate Fund Manager of SpacePort Fund, and Leo B. Womack, Senior Advisor, will chair the fund's investment committee.“Full-cycle real estate is not a theory for us. We buy it, entitle it, build it, lease it, and hold it through the cycle,” said L. Barton Womack, Real Estate Fund Manager of SpacePort Fund.“What is different here is the tenant. A launch corridor tells you where the jobs will be years before the housing and the industrial facilities arrive. Underwriting that lead time is ordinary real estate work done in an unusual place.”SpacePort Fund acquires and develops the real assets a working spaceport corridor runs on: workforce housing, shared laboratory and industrial facilities for the operators and suppliers that coordinate at launch cadence, and the public amenities that anchor a spaceport in the life of its region. The fund works on both public and private land, held in fee or under ground lease. Its build box covers the Florida and Texas corridors and other U.S. and allied sites where a tenant commitment supports the project.“Every operator we talk to on the Space Coast asks the same two questions, which are where their people are going to live and where their suppliers are going to work,” said Jim Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Karman Line, Inc. and Campaign Director of Legacy of Launch.“Launch capability arrives years before the community ecosystem around it does. That gap is what this fund is built to close.”The demand is already on the ground. Brevard County's space workforce grew 89% between 2017 and 2023, according to the EDC of Florida's Space Coast. The Cape flew 109 orbital launches in 2025, and U.S. Space Force range projections put it above 500 a year by 2036. Off Earth Data's spaceport registry counts 14 FAA-licensed launch and reentry sites in the United States as of Oct. 28, 2026, alongside four federal ranges and two private exclusive-use sites.“A launch corridor can be a powerhouse and an infrastructure desert at the same time,” said Crawford.“Venture equity is not the right tool to underwrite an apartment building or a laboratory. Without specialized infrastructure development firms working around space hubs, venture-backed startup companies often end up carrying real assets on their balance sheets, and that is the failure SpacePort Fund exists to prevent.”Karman Line and Ramsey Financial Group plan further announcements this fall. Even prior to setting up the fund, Karman Line's completed work on the Space Coast includes the Legacy of Launch campaign, which it launched and leads with the U.S. Space Force Historical Foundation, and which restored the Sands Space History Center outside the south gate of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The center reopened in June 2025. SpacePort Fund is described at and Karman Line's ventures at .ABOUT KARMAN LINE, INC.Karman Line, Inc. builds the ground layer of the space economy: the housing, energy and industrial facilities, and public amenities a working spaceport corridor needs. Headquartered at Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company works across three pillars, Experience, Industry, and Community, and sponsors SpacePort Fund, a Karman Line company, for real asset acquisition and development near U.S. and allied spaceports. Learn more at karmanline and spaceportfund.ABOUT RAMSEY FINANCIAL GROUPRamsey Financial Group, LLC is the Houston-based entity through which the Womack and Crawford families administer and develop their investments in space, agriculture technology, artificial intelligence, energy, life sciences, and real estate, and through which they offer co-investments to aligned family offices, angel networks, and institutional investors. A group of industry experts supports the firm's due diligence and the management of its portfolio. Ramsey Financial Group, LLC is not registered with the SEC or any state as an investment adviser or broker-dealer. The firm is online at .This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.

Meagan Crawford

Karman Line, Inc.

...d

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Karman Line and Ramsey Financial Group Partner to Lead SpacePort Fund News Provided By Karman Line October 29, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.