'THE KING OF OFF-ROAD,' ROB MACCACHREN, RETURNS TO CORR AS TWO MOTORSPORTS LAUNCHES TWO-TRUCK PRO 2 PROGRAM

Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer reunites with longtime crew chief Dan Sunderland as he returns to the series where he captured the 2008 Pro 2 championship

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TWO Motorsports has announced the signing of Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer Rob MacCachren to its inaugural Pro 2 program for the 2026–27 season. MacCachren will pilot the team's #21 truck alongside team owner and driver Justin Ward in the #7. MacCachren and Ward will make their debut as teammates at the Championship Off-Road Racing (CORR) presented by AMSOIL season opener at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona on November 19-22.MacCachren, who captured the 2008 CORR Pro 2 championship, returns to the series nearly two decades later as it reintroduces the iconic truck class. He will also reunite with Dan Sunderland, his crew chief from 2011-2013, who led MacCachren to his 200-career race win at the 2012 Crandon World Championships.“I won the last CORR Pro 2 championship, and I wasn't going to miss Pro 2 coming back,” said MacCachren.“Justin is building this team the right way, with the right people and the right equipment. Having Dan back on the radio makes it feel like home. I'm ready to go to work at Firebird.”“I went to Crandon on a whim and came home knowing I wanted to be part of this sport,” said Ward.“The racing is incredible, the people are the best inmotorsports, and more fans need to see it. Our job is to build a team that competes for wins and a model that lasts. Having Rob in the #21 sets the standard for all of us. We are grateful and humbled that so many of Rob's longtime partners chose to stand behind him and behind this new team right away. I'm proud to call him my teammate, and I plan to learn from him every lap.”“Rob and I won a lot of races together, and that 200 at Crandon is one of the best days I've had in this sport,” said Sunderland.“I never expected to be on the radio with him again. Rob knows what he wants from a truck before it turns a wheel. Getting the band back together is something special.”Short-course off-road racing is entering an exciting new chapter, with renewed investment in premier Pro 2 competition. The 2026–27 CORR season marks the return of Pro 2 and Pro Buggy competition, featuring events at Firebird Motorsports Park, Glen Helen Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, along with national television coverage on RACER Network. TWO Motorsports will also compete in AMSOIL Championship Off-Road, bringing its two-truck Pro 2 program to fans across both national series.“Rob MacCachren is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of off-road racing, and having him return to CORR with an exciting new organization like TWO Motorsports as we bring Pro 2 racing back is incredibly meaningful,” said Trevor Hocking, CORR Series Director.“Rob was our final Pro 2 champion in 2008, and seeing him return speaks to the history of this series and the future we're building. We're excited to welcome Rob, Justin, and the entire TWO Motorsports organization to the grid.”About Rob MacCachren:Few drivers have won as much, and in as many places, as MacCachren, who has more than 300 career victories, seven overall SCORE Baja 1000 wins, and a class record 21 SCORE Trophy Truck wins. He won three BorgWarner World Championships at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway and was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2011. He is still winning. He and Luke McMillin took the 2024 Baja 1000 overall and finished second in 2025. As this announcement goes out, MacCachren is in Baja preparing for the 59th SCORE Baja 1000 on November 9-15, where he chases his eighth overall win.TWO Motorsports gives that record the title it has earned: The King of Off-Road. He returns in the #21, the number long tied to his name. It also matches his record 21 SCORE Trophy Truck wins. MacCachren won the CORR Pro 2 championship in 2008, the final season of the original CORR series. He was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2011.About Justin Ward:Ward's first experience with short course racing came on a whim at Crandon. He left with a love for the racing, the people and what the sport could become. In a few short months he has built TWO Motorsports into a two-truck Pro 2 team with a race shop in northern Wisconsin and a leadership group with deep roots in the sport. He now takes the green flag as MacCachren's teammate.About TWO Motorsports:TWO Motorsports, LLC is a professional short course off-road racing team owned by Justin Ward, who also drives the #7, and Amanda Stophel, the team's Brand Director. The team's number stable includes the #7, #14, #21 and #77. The #7 and #21 Pro 2 trucks compete in CORR presented by AMSOIL and AMSOIL Championship Off-Road, with the #14 and #77 reserved for planned expansion.Commercial Director Reid Mobley, Competition Director Mitch McGrath, Crew Chief Dan Sunderland and Director of Team Operations Paige McGrath round out the leadership team.The race shop is headquartered in Spooner, Wis. TWO Motorsports is backed by the business infrastructure, management and shared services of The Ward Organization (TWO). Learn more at .# # #

Bryan Turner

Spinning Plates Management

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'THE KING OF OFF-ROAD,' ROB MACCACHREN, RETURNS TO CORR AS TWO MOTORSPORTS LAUNCHES TWO-TRUCK PRO 2 PROGRAM News Provided By Spinning Plates Management October 29, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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