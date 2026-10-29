Aurawell Announces Collaboration To Enhance Post-Surgical Recovery

Alane Paulley CEO of AuraWell with Woody Blackburn, former professional golfer at Mayo Clinic.

Alane Paulley CEO of AuraWell with the portable, hands-free, FDA-cleared AuraWave Frequency Therapy Device that delivers clinical-strength PEMF.

AuraWell to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on Post-Surgical Recovery Through Frequency Therapy

- Alane Paulley, President and COO of MagnaWave PEMF and CEO of AuraWellLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A leader in the field of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF), AuraWell has signed a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop AuraWell's non-invasive post-surgical recovery attachment. The goal of the collaboration is to refine this drug-free recovery tool and expand access to innovative, non-invasive recovery technology for post-surgical care.“We've spent years working to make this technology accessible, and through this collaboration we're seeking to put clinical-level frequency therapy directly into the hands of people who need it most,” explains Alane Paulley, President and COO of MagnaWave PEMF and CEO of AuraWell.Through this collaboration, Mayo Clinic physicians will provide expertise to AuraWell as they seek to develop a post-surgical, non-invasive attachment using AuraWell's proprietary technology.Frequency therapy has been shown in numerous studies to help with a variety of conditions and recovery, including research published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. AuraWell, specifically the AuraWave, has been shown to improve blood circulation and decrease inflammation, in a case study published in the Journal of Regenerative Medicine and Biology Research. When the body can circulate better and inflammation is reduced, it creates the conditions the body needs to do what it's designed to do: recover.As a family-owned and female-led company whose family founded MagnaWave 20 years ago, AuraWell builds on two decades of experience in frequency therapy, carrying that legacy forward while bringing clinical-grade technology into a portable, accessible format designed for home use.# # #Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.About AuraWell:AuraWell, led by CEO Alane Paulley, is a privately owned wellness technology company dedicated to giving people a drug-free approach to recovery. Its FDA-cleared, clinical-strength PEMF devices are portable, hands-free, and designed to deliver inflammation reduction without prescriptions or consumables. Learn more at .Sources:Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Pulsed magnetic fields accelerate cutaneous wound healing in rats. August 2007.Rheumatology. Effects of pulsed electromagnetic field on knee osteoarthritis. May 2013.Journal of Regenerative Medicine and Biology Research. Use of Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields in Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy: Three Case Studies. March 2025.FASEB Journal. Electromagnetic fields increase in vitro and in vivo angiogenesis through endothelial release of FGF-2. August 2004.

Tracy Keyser

P2R Inc.

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Why Medical Professionals Are Paying Attention to PEMF | AuraWell

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AuraWell Announces Collaboration to Enhance Post-Surgical Recovery News Provided By Tracy Keyser, P2R Inc. October 29, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional



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