ATELIER Playa Mujeres Earns Nine Distinctions At The 2026 World Luxury Awards

ATELIER Playa Mujeres resort

ATELIER Playa Mujeres' INSPIRA Rooftop Suite

Chef Edgar Núñez

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' Hydrotherapy Circuit

ATELIER Playa Mujeres, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez restaurant and NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres were honored at the prestigious 2026 World Luxury Awards

- Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCúN, MEXICO, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator and marketing company recognized for its brands and innovative hospitality concepts, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez restaurant and NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres were honored at the prestigious 2026 World Luxury Awards.

The World Luxury Awards represent the pinnacle of luxury hospitality worldwide. Their prestige stems from a transparent voting process in which guests, travelers, and industry experts select international leaders in personalized service, with awards presented across global, continental, regional and national categories.

This year, ATELIER Playa Mujeres, NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres and María Dolores by Edgar Núñez received awards in the following categories:

ATELIER Playa Mujeres:

.Best Luxury Adults Only Hotel - North America

.Best Luxury Beach Resort - North America

.Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel - Global

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres:

.Best Luxury Couples Spa - North America

.Best Luxury Resort Spa - North America

.Best Luxury Adult Only Spa - Global

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez:

.Best Degustation/Tasting Menu - Global

.Best Luxury Resort Restaurant - North America

.Best Mexican Cuisine - North America

These accolades reaffirm ATELIER Playa Mujeres' position as a benchmark for high-end hospitality in the Mexican Caribbean. The combination of its sophisticated suites, the world-class culinary experience of María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, and the wellness sanctuary that is NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres demonstrates how its comprehensive vision of exceptional service continues to captivate the world's most discerning travelers.

Marisa Steta

ATELIER de Hoteless

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ATELIER Playa Mujeres Earns Nine Distinctions at the 2026 World Luxury Awards News Provided By ATELIER de Hoteles AH0151001LH4 October 29, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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