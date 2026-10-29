Materia Music Turns 10 As Deltarune Hits No. 3 On Billboard Soundtracks Chart

Seattle-based game music label and publisher marks a decade as the Deltarune: Chapter 5 soundtrack gives Toby Fox his first songs-chart entries

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Materia Music, the Seattle-based independent label and publisher specializing in original video game music, marks its 10th anniversary this year. The milestone arrives as Deltarune: Chapter 5, the latest installment from creator and composer Toby Fox, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Soundtracks chart and No. 5 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums.According to Billboard, it also marks the first time Fox appeared on a songs-based chart, with“Flower Man” and“Cutie Mew Mew Magic” landing at No. 13 and No. 18, respectively, on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The Chapter 5 soundtrack, released in June, topped the No. 5 peak of the Deltarune 3+4 soundtrack that Materia Music released in 2025.That chart run is the most visible proof point of the long partnership between Toby Fox and Materia Music. Fox first became known for Undertale, and Materia Music has worked with him on the soundtrack for its spiritual successor, Deltarune, since Chapter 1 arrived in 2018.Original game music has been a distinct musical category for decades. Game music is written for an interactive medium, where a track may need to loop for hours, shift with the action on screen, or carry a moment the player has shaped themselves. That connection explains why gamers return to these scores long after they finish a game and why they seek out the music in formats like vinyl, sheet music, or live performances.Over the past ten years, Materia Music has built a way for that music to travel beyond the game. Materia treats an original soundtrack as more than a single release. It arrives on streaming platforms but also as CDs and LPs for collectors, as sheet music for players keen to learn the pieces on their instruments, and as merchandise for fans.“As a classically trained pianist, I am overjoyed by the reaction our sheet music books have had,” said Sebastian Wolff, CEO of Materia Music.“Over 50K books printed and sold to date, inspiring the next generation of players, both of games and instruments.”“During a single convention, more than 20,000 people walk past our booth, and the fans who stop almost always have a story about the first time a song from a game stuck with them,” said Jen Miller, Consumer Events Coordinator for Materia Music.Behind that demand sits Materia Music's publishing, licensing, and sync operation, which manages the rights and revenue this music generates once it reaches audiences outside the game. The company has grown from four people to 35 in roughly five years.“Game music has always had devoted fans,” said Joel Andrew, Head of Operations for Materia Music.“What was missing is the infrastructure to serve them properly: the rights work, the manufacturing, the distribution, and the reporting. We spent ten years building that, so the people who make the music don't have to figure it all out themselves.”Ten years in, Materia Music is no longer just a label for releasing original game music onto DSPs. It is a rights, publishing, and catalog business built around the idea that original game music has a life well beyond the game itself. The company is working on new ways to bring that music to listeners, with more to be announced soon.“For a growing number of people, a game is where they first fall in love with a song, and that love doesn't go away when the game ends,” Wolff said.“Our mission is to give this music the long life it deserves, with the human artists who write it sharing in its success.”

Ashley King

Digital Music News

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Materia Music Turns 10 as Deltarune Hits No. 3 on Billboard Soundtracks Chart News Provided By Digital Music News October 29, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry



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