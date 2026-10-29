Mangrove Property Insurance Announces Launch Of DP3 Dwelling Fire Product Across Florida

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Launch expands coverage options for landlords and owners of seasonal, secondary, rental, and investment properties

- Stephen Weinstein, Mangrove Founder & CEOTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company announces the launch of its DP3 Dwelling Fire insurance product. Available throughout Florida, the new program will provide independent agents with additional coverage options for landlords and owners of seasonal, secondary, rental, and investment properties.Designed with the needs of Florida property owners in mind, Mangrove's DP3 program offers annual and short-term rental options, eligibility for older homes, and a choice of full or limited water damage coverage, subject to underwriting guidelines and policy terms.“Expanding our product offerings is an important step in becoming an even stronger partner to Florida's independent agents and the customers they serve,” said Stephen Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Mangrove Property Insurance Company.“Our new voluntary DP3 program provides agents a robust, flexible solution for property owners seeking coverage for a rental home, seasonal residence, or real estate investment, backed by Mangrove's bespoke Grove Repair Solution commitment to responsive service and long-term relationships.”A Flexible Solution for Florida Landlords and Property OwnersMangrove's DP3 program is well suited for landlords seeking to protect their rental properties and offers options for a variety of residential risks. Program highlights include:.Seasonal and Secondary Homes: Options for properties used on a seasonal or part-time basis..Rental and Investment Properties: Eligibility for annual rentals and short-term rental arrangements..Older Homes: Coverage opportunities for well-maintained older properties..Water Damage Options: Full and limited water damage coverage available..Statewide Availability: Available for eligible properties throughout Florida.Mangrove has successfully underwritten and managed a meaningful assumption portfolio of DP3 polices since the first half of 2025. The anticipated launch of its voluntary DP3 program builds on Mangrove's voluntary homeowners' program and broadens the company's ability to support independent agents with solutions for a wider range of property owners.All coverage is subject to policy terms, conditions, exclusions, and underwriting eligibility.ABOUT MANGROVE: Tampa, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance Company launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners' insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida's unique market. Mangrove is rated“A, Exceptional” by Demotech, Inc. For more information, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.

Edie L Ousley

Yellow Finch Strategies

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Mangrove Property Insurance Announces Launch of DP3 Dwelling Fire Product Across Florida News Provided By Yellow Finch Strategies October 29, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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