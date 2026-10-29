Umusic Shop Camden Launches The Umusic Bar In The Heart Of Camden Market

Alongside a new partnership with Victrola, the store is taking its music-led retail experience to the next level

CAMDEN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UMusic Shop Camden will unveil a new bar in the Camden store, alongside a partnership with iconic audio brand Victrola, introducing dedicated vinyl listening stations that bring together music discovery, vinyl culture, and in-store experiences. The bar launch and partnership mark a new chapter for the store as it continues to create opportunities for fans to connect with the artists and music they love.

The UMusic Bar will officially launch on Friday 30 October from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm, ahead of the Stevie Wonder takeover at UMusic Shop Camden launching on the 2nd November. The launch will celebrate the music of one of the most influential artists of all time, bringing the store's latest in-store offering to life through a dedicated evening of music, DJ sets and Vinyl listening.

Guests attending the launch will also receive a welcome drink. At the same time, the London Sound Academy will support the event with DJ sets, creating the evening's soundtrack and bringing together music fans in the heart of Camden.

The new listening stations will allow visitors to engage with the vinyl in-store, offering a dedicated space to discover and experience music through Victrola's Automatic Turntable, which starts and finishes a record at the touch of a button, so visitors can pick an album, press play and simply listen. With guidance on hand for anyone new to vinyl, it's an easy way in, whether it's someone's first record or their thousandth. As vinyl continues to play an important role in how fans collect, experience, and connect with music, the partnership puts physical music discovery at the centre of the UMusic Shop Camden experience.

The Victrola range at UMusic Shop Camden is built around the listener, wherever they are in their journey with music. There's something for the fan who wants to play their first record the moment they get home, something for the collector rediscovering CDs and cassettes alongside their vinyl, and something for those building a dedicated space at home to sit down and listen. Visitors can hear it for themselves at the UMusic Bar, then take home the turntable that fits how they listen.

The collaboration will extend beyond the launch evening, with Victrola products available to purchase at UMusic Shop Camden on an ongoing basis.

UMusic Shop Camden has developed an in-store programme that brings together artist takeovers, exclusive merchandise and experiences designed around music and fan culture. The addition of the UMusic Bar and Victrola listening stations builds on this approach, creating further opportunities for visitors to spend time in the store and engage with music beyond the traditional retail experience.

The UMusic Bar opens ahead of the store's first anniversary. Since launching, UMusic Shop Camden has become one of London's most exciting destinations for music, culture, and creative collaboration, welcoming emerging talent, global artists, and industry tastemakers through standout performances, takeovers, and exclusive experiences.

From intimate artist showcases to immersive fan activations, the store has hosted a diverse programme of events celebrating the breadth of Universal Music's artist roster and cultural influence.

Standout moments from the last year include:

JAY-Z 30: Immersive London Pop-Up Lands Ahead of Sell-Out Tour

UMusic Shop Camden celebrated 30 years of JAY-Z's influential career with a dedicated in-store takeover honouring his legacy and impact on music and culture. The activation brought fans closer to the artist through a curated retail experience, marking a significant milestone in hip-hop history. The takeover offered limited-edition merchandise, alongside an Armand De Brignac bar and a line-up of DJ's who supported the event.

Olivia Rodrigo: Dedicated Fan Experience

UMusic Shop Camden hosted a dedicated Oliva Rodrigo takeover, celebrating the global popstar and her connection with fans through an experiential in-store moment. The activation brought her music and broader creative identity into the retail space, giving fans a chance to engage with the artist beyond streaming.

Bon Jovi: Complete Store Takeover Alongside UK Tour

UMusic Shop Camden celebrated rock icons Bon Jovi with a dedicated in-store takeover recognising the band's enduring influence and multi-generational fanbase. The activation spotlighted the band's musical legacy, creating a destination for fans to connect with their music and celebrate their lasting impact on rock culture. The takeover also highlighted the band's collaboration with TGR Haas F1 Team, with a real TGR HAAS F1 car positioned in the store.

Each moment has contributed to the store's ongoing programme of artist-led experiences, using the retail space as a platform to celebrate music, connect with fans and bring artist stories to the forefront.

With the launch of the UMusic Bar and its partnership with Victrola, UMusic Shop Camden continues to expand its offering at the intersection of music, culture and retail.

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About UMusic Shop

Born from Camden's musical legacy, UMusic Shop Camden is a unique experience located in the iconic Stables Market, designed to celebrate the past while driving the future forward. Immerse yourself in a series of zones: a specialised vinyl shop, a listening studio, a vinyl lounge, a main performance stage, and an exclusive merchandising space. Every corner pays tribute to the artists who shaped Camden and highlights the new generation that will define what's coming next. More than a store, it is a living museum, a discovery stage, and a home for those who feel music as part of their lives.

About Victrola

About Victrola: Since 1906, Victrola has moved music from the concert hall to the living room, making it part of the moments that shape our lives. Today, Victrola is a global company with a mission of bringing lifelong music memories to everyone. Its turntables and audio products are designed with simplicity, beauty and superior sound, so music lovers everywhere can keep bringing music to life.

Charlotte Eddery-Joe

Lede Company

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UMusic Shop Camden Launches the UMusic Bar In the Heart of Camden Market News Provided By The Lede Compay October 29, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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