Optimusdesk Launches An AI-Powered, Smart Workspace For Small Business Owners And Their Teams

OptimusDesk brings customers, tasks and scheduling together across desktop, tablet and phone, with Pip AI ready to help.

The OptimusDesk Smart Board brings tasks together by priority, with filters, due-date countdowns and board or list views. Example workspace shown.

OptimusDesk keeps appointments and scheduled work in a connected calendar, alongside customer and project information. Example workspace shown.

OptimusPhil introduces a workspace for customers, Smart Boards and calendars, with Pip AI and plans for local SEO and social media tools.

- Philipp Mueller, Founder of OptimusDeskPALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OptimusDesk Launches to Bring Customers, Projects and AI Into One WorkspacePALM COAST, FLORIDA - OptimusDesk has launched a business management platform that brings customer relationships, projects, team collaboration and an AI assistant into one workspace. Created by Philipp Mueller under his brand OptimusPhil, the platform helps small business owners spend less time switching tools and more time moving work forward.Built for local businesses, freelancers and small service teams, OptimusDesk connects customers, quotes, agreements, tasks, appointments, email and files. Owners can invite their team, assign work, turn accepted quotes into projects and let customers sign agreements directly online.“Small business owners don't have separate departments for everything,” says Mueller, founder of OptimusDesk.“Often, you're sales, customer service, project management and marketing, all before lunch. OptimusDesk brings those responsibilities into a workspace that helps you get on with the day.”Meet Pip, the AI colleague built into the workspacePip helps users draft customer messages, prepare quotes and agreements, turn meeting notes into tasks and organize their next steps. Users can type or speak naturally, review proposed actions and see the AI credit cost before proceeding. The workspace also works manually, so owners choose when to bring Pip in.OptimusDesk's Smart Board organizes tasks around priorities and deadlines, with countdowns that highlight approaching work. A connected calendar brings appointments, tasks and focus time together, while a customizable Today dashboard surfaces follow-ups and work needing attention.Social media and local growth tools are nextComing soon, business owners will be able to connect their Facebook and Instagram business accounts and manage their social media presence inside OptimusDesk. Future updates will introduce guided tools for local SEO and website performance, helping owners identify opportunities and make practical improvements in just a few clicks.Availability and Founders EditionOptimusDesk is available on the web, with mobile companion apps for iOS and Android. New users can get started with a seven-day free trial.For a limited time, the Founders Edition offers lifetime access to Core features for a one-time payment of $99. Optional upgrades, including Cashflow invoicing and payment tools and the upcoming social media integration, are offered separately.Learn more and get started at .About OptimusPhil: OptimusPhil is Philipp Mueller's brand for high-end web development, custom SaaS platforms, mobile apps and marketing, operated through his company, Bright & Epic USA Inc.Learn more at .

Philipp Mueller

OptimusPhil / Bright & Epic USA Inc.

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OptimusDesk Launches an AI-Powered, Smart Workspace for Small Business Owners and Their Teams News Provided By Bright & Epic USA Inc. October 29, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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