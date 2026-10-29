The Nayampalli House Announces New Edition Of Lejohn's Poetry Collection Fragments Of Him

Fragments of Him, a poetry collection by LeJohn, published by The Nayampalli House LLC.

Maryland poet LeJohn explores love, loss, identity, and human connection in his poetry collection, now available through The Nayampalli House.

- Kimberly Nayampalli, Founder & Publisher, The Nayampalli HouseLEHIGH ACRES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nayampalli House LLC, an independent publishing house based in Florida, announces the publication of a new edition of "Fragments of Him ", a poetry collection by Maryland writer LeJohn.Exploring themes of love, loss, identity, and human connection, "Fragments of Him" brings together reflective poetry that examines the emotions and experiences that shape relationships. Through intimate verse, LeJohn explores vulnerability, personal growth, and the complexities of expressing what often remains unspoken.The new edition marks LeJohn's introduction to The Nayampalli House's growing catalog of independent literary voices. The publishing house is committed to bringing distinctive stories and perspectives to readers while supporting authors in sharing their work with a wider audience.About the AuthorLeJohn is the pen name of Derrick Lejohn Cannon Jr., a Maryland-born writer whose creative interests span poetry, visual art, and music. His writing draws on personal reflection and the emotional dimensions of everyday life, exploring the intersections of love, identity, loss, and human connection.About the Book"Fragments of Him" is a collection of poetry examining the experiences that shape how people love, grieve, connect, and understand themselves. The new edition is available through The Nayampalli House.ISBN: 978-1-972011-01-0About The Nayampalli HouseThe Nayampalli House LLC is an independent publishing house based in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Through its growing catalog of fiction, poetry, and other literary works, the imprint seeks to bring distinctive voices and meaningful stories to readers.Additional InformationLearn more about LeJohn and "Fragments of Him" at:/lejohn/Book information and purchasing options:/product/fragments-of-him-lejohn/Publisher website:

K.A. Nayampalli

Nayampalli House LLC

+1 239-788-1026

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The Nayampalli House Announces New Edition of LeJohn's Poetry Collection Fragments of Him News Provided By Nayampalli House LLC October 29, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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