ICG Rescues 20 Seamen From Stranded Ship Off Andhra Coast

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) In a swift Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) operation off the Andhra Pradesh Coast, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 crew members from the bulk carrier MV Sigma Pearl.

The 179.90 metre long ship ran aground off Antravedi in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab and sent out an SOS. On receiving an alert, ICG Ship Sujay and a helicopter executed a high-risk operation, managing to rescue all 20 crew members from the ship.

The rescue operation took place in extremely bad weather.

According to officials, the ship ran aground due to high seas and strong winds that lashed the Andhra coast as the Very Severe Cyclone made landfall early on Wednesday.

The master of the vessel requested support after efforts to release the vessel failed. Preemptive measures, coastal monitoring, and Disaster Relief Team (DRT) deployment along the Andhra Pradesh coast ensured zero loss of life at sea, the ICG said.

The MV Sigma Pearl was sailing under the Marshall Islands flag. It is a bulk carrier with a deadweight of 32,688 tonnes. It had sailed from Visakhapatnam on October 27, 2026, and marine tracking sites show its destination as "For Orders".

This means that the ship had no specific destination after departing Visakhapatnam. It was on the lookout for cargo and moving towards an area where there is a demand for bulk carriers.

"The condition of the ship is being ascertained. While it may not be carrying any cargo, it would have furnace oil in its tank and may also be carrying marine diesel. Authorities are in touch with the ship's management and owners to arrange for its salvage," an official said.

The ICG has taken several measures even as Cyclone Arnab approached the coastline. Fishermen were directed to stay away from the sea, and there was constant monitoring to check for stragglers or stranded vessels.

On October 29, 2026, a Coast Guard helicopter also carried out rescue operations in flooded areas of Odisha. A few weeks ago, the ICG helped a ship that was capsizing off the Paradip port.

The ship was boarded, water was pumped out from its holds, and necessary repairs were carried out before it was taken under tow to Paradip.

While saving lives at sea is crucial, the ICG also maintains close watch on oil spills and other pollution. It is the nodal agency to combat marine pollution in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).