Ministry Of Panchayati Raj To Hold National Workshop On PPC 2026-27

National Workshop on People's Plan Campaign

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will organise a One-day National Workshop on the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2026-27 on October 30, 2026, in New Delhi. According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh will inaugurate the workshop and address the participants. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, along with senior officials of the ministry, will be present on this occasion.

Panchayat Development Plans and Goals

The workshop will review key achievements and the evolving role of thematic Panchayat Development Plans that will help Panchayats prepare their development plans for the FY 2027-28. People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2026–27 booklet will be released, and an MoU for setting up electric vehicle charging and battery swapping stations will be signed during the event.

Technical Sessions and Participation

Technical sessions will focus on the quality of Gram Panchayat Development Plans, tied and untied grants under the 16th Finance Commission, Own Source Revenue (OSR) and the Samarth Panchayat Portal. Demonstrations on uploading plans to the eGramSwaraj portal and an open house for States/UTs to share experiences and discuss implementation and technical issues will also form part of the workshop. Around 400 participants, including officials from State/UT Panchayati Raj Departments, State Institutes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, PPC State Nodal Officers, State and District Program Management Units (SPMUs/DPMUs) along with line Ministries and Departments will take part in the event.

Future Guidance and Campaign Framework

The Workshop will be followed by orientation programs at the State, District and Block levels, such that Panchayats receive guidance while preparing quality, participatory and convergent plans for FY 2027-28. The People's Plan Campaign provides the framework for the preparation and uploading of Gram Panchayat, Block Panchayat and District Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs, BPDPs and DPDPs). The plans prepared are uploaded at the Gram, Block and District Panchayat levels. PPC 2026-27,“Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas”, began on 2nd October 2026 with Special Gram Sabhas held across the country. Run by the Ministry since 2018, the People's Plan Campaign helps Panchayats prepare their development plans through Gram Sabha consultations, thematic planning, localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals and convergence of schemes and resources. (ANI)

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