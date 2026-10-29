India Hosts 47Th World Armwrestling Championship 2026 In New Delhi

India Hosts Prestigious World Armwrestling Championship 2026

The 47th World Armwrestling & 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 was formally inaugurated on Thursday in Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary & Minority Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju, and Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament (Hamirpur) and Former Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports. The opening ceremony was hosted by the People's Armwrestling Federation of India, spearheaded by Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, under the affiliation and guidance of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), according to a release.

Being hosted in India for the first time, the Championship has drawn more than 1,700 athletes, officials and supporters from over 60 countries to New Delhi, making it one of the largest international armwrestling events ever staged and a defining milestone for the sport in the country. The ceremony also brought together leading figures from the global and continental armwrestling fraternity, including Assen Hadjitodorov, President, World Armwrestling Federation (WAF); Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, General Secretary, WAF; Jeenbek Mukambetov, President, Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF); Phil Rasmussen, President, Armwrestling Australia; Preeti Jhangiani, President, People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), Vice President, AAF and Co-founder, Pro Panja League; and Shri Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder, Pro Panja League.

Ceremony and Cultural Showcase

The ceremony commenced with a traditional cultural showcase featuring Kerala's drummers and dancers, followed by three performances celebrating India's cultural diversity. The participating nations then marched past in the Parade of Nations, representing the global reach and inclusive spirit of the Championship. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur, Assen Hadjitodorov, Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, alongside distinguished representatives of the international and national armwrestling fraternity, formally marked the inauguration.

Dignitaries Address the Gathering

Addressing the gathering, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary & Minority Affairs of India, said, "I am excited to see the enthusiasm of so many participants from across the world. I must congratulate Preeti Jhangiani, Parvinn Dabass and the entire People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) team for their efforts in bringing the World Championship to India for the first time. We feel privileged to host you all and welcome you to experience India's hospitality."

Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, said, "I warmly welcome all the athletes and officials from over 60 countries to India for the 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026. It is a matter of pride to see an event of this scale being hosted in India, and I congratulate Preeti Jhangiani, Parvinn Dabass and the entire team for their efforts. Sports is close to our hearts, and we are here to extend every possible support to make this championship a memorable experience for everyone."

Assen Hadjitodorov, President, World Armwrestling Federation, joined the distinguished dignitaries in marking the commencement of the Championship, which brings together the world's leading armwrestling and para armwrestling athletes on a common platform.

Pro Panja League Exhibition

One of the key highlights of the evening was a 20-minute mega exhibition match between Pro Panja League athletes Prasenjeet Patra and Amit Singh, played out before the assembled international delegations, athletes and officials. The bout showcased the growing popularity of professional armwrestling in India and the sport's potential to captivate audiences across the world. Since its first televised season in 2023, the Pro Panja League has worked towards building a professional platform for armwrestling, providing men, women and para-athletes equal prize money and opportunities.

Preeti Jhangiani, President, PAFI, Vice President, Asian Armwrestling Federation and Co-founder, Pro Panja League, said, "Tonight India welcomed the world's strongest arms, and the energy in the hall showed how far armwrestling has come in this country. When we hosted the Asian Championship here last year, our athletes proved what they are capable of. Hosting the World Championship is the next step, and it belongs to every Indian athlete, coach and official who has believed in this sport. Para-athletes are competing on the same stage, with the same respect, and that is the stronger, more inclusive sporting future we are working towards."

Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder, Pro Panja League, shared, "When we started Pro Panja, people asked us whether Panja could ever be a professional sport. Tonight, Prasenjeet Patra and Amit Singh opened a World Championship in front of delegations from more than 60 countries. Panja has always lived in every Indian household; our job has been to give that passion a professional platform. The response in the hall tonight tells us the world is ready for it too."

The opening ceremony brought together sporting leaders, government dignitaries and representatives from across the global armwrestling community, reflecting India's growing stature as a host of major international sporting events. The presence of Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur underscored the significance of hosting the prestigious World Championship in India, while the participation of athletes from over 60 countries highlighted the global appeal and inclusive nature of the sport. The evening concluded with a press conference and high tea. The 47th World Armwrestling & 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 runs from October 29 to November 7, 2026. (ANI)

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