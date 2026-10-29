India And Armenia Discuss Trade And Defense Ties In Recent Meeting

India and Armenia Review Bilateral Ties

India and Armenia reviewed various aspects of their bilateral relations, including trade, investment, science and technology, artificial intelligence, education and cultural exchanges, during the Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by senior officials of both countries. Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations with Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In a post on X, the ministry said,“Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge co-chaired the India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations with Mr. Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia.” The ministry added that both sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, AI, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.“They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

Historical Context of Diplomatic Engagement

During the 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations held in Yerevan on November 8 last year, George and Safaryan discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral forums. The previous round of consultations also witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation in public health and medical science between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Armenia. Both sides had agreed to hold the next round of consultations in India on a mutually convenient date in 2026.

Deepening Defense Collaboration

Defence cooperation has also emerged as an important component of India-Armenia engagement. On October 23, the two countries held a Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation in Hyderabad, Telangana, where officials exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation, defence industrial collaboration and other security-related issues. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Vishwesh Negi, while the Armenian delegation was headed by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Policy and International Military Cooperation Department of Armenia's Ministry of Defence.

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