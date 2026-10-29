Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Landscape 2026: Late-Stage Candidates, MOA Trends, And ROA Insmed, Astrazeneca, Zambon, CSL Behring, Chiesi Farmaceutici

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 29, 2026: According to DelveInsight's analysis, the global Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline comprises 15+ key companies actively developing 13+ therapeutic candidates. The assessment provides comprehensive insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing developments in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment.

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Landscape.

Some of the key takeaways from the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis companies working in the treatment market are NovaBiotics Ltd, Synspira Therapeutics, Parion Sciences, Chiesi Farmaceutic, CSL Behring, Haisco Pharmaceutical, SolAeroMed Inc., AstraZeneca, Zambon SpA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, and others, are developing therapies for the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment



Emerging Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- NP339, Research Programme:NCFB, Research programme: mucolytic agents, CHF 6333, CSL787, HSK31858, S-1226, Benralizumab, Colistimethate sodium, BI 1291583, AP-PA02, ARINA-1, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Verona Pharma, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., is conducting a Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate nebulized ensifentrine in adults with Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE). The study aims to assess its impact on pulmonary exacerbations, disease symptoms, and quality of life when administered alongside standard treatment. As of October 27, 2026, the trial was recruiting participants, with primary completion anticipated in September 2027.

In September 2026, The Phase II clinical trial of ensifentrine continued enrolling participants at multiple sites worldwide. This investigational PDE3/PDE4 inhibitor is being evaluated for its potential to enhance airway function, alleviate inflammation, and improve mucus clearance in patients with Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE). However, its safety and efficacy for this indication have yet to be fully established.

In August 2026, The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE) pipeline continued to advance with investigational treatments targeting neutrophilic inflammation, impaired mucus clearance, and chronic airway infections. Notable candidates under clinical evaluation include florensocatib (HSK31858/CHF10196), verducatib (BI 1291583), and ensifentrine. However, no specific clinical trial results announced in August 2026 were confirmed in the sources reviewed.

In July 2026, Research into Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE) continued to focus on novel therapeutic approaches, including DPP1 inhibitors, PDE3/PDE4 inhibitors, and IL-33 pathway blockers. These investigational strategies aim to control airway inflammation and reduce pulmonary exacerbations. However, no specific clinical development milestone for July 2026 was confirmed in the sources reviewed.

In May 2026, At the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) presented encouraging final pooled data from its Phase II AIRLEAF (NCT05238675) and CLAIRLEAF (NCT05846230) studies during a poster session, evaluating verducatib (BI 1291583) in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). Verducatib, a dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1)/cathepsin C inhibitor, showed effectiveness in reducing neutrophilic airway inflammation, lowering the risk of pulmonary exacerbations (PEx), and improving lung infection outcomes. The therapy is currently being investigated in the Phase III AIRTIVITY (NCT06872892) trial. These findings further validate DPP1 inhibition as a therapeutic approach in bronchiectasis, strengthen the potential of this drug class in the disease landscape, and position verducatib as a potential competitor to Insmed's Brinsupri (brensocatib), the first approved DPP1 inhibitor for NCFB.

In August 2025, The FDA has approved brensocatib (Brinsupri; Insmed) for treating non–cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, making it the first therapy approved for this patient population and the first dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor authorized for a neutrophil-mediated disease. Brensocatib is an oral, small-molecule, reversible DPP1 inhibitor that works by blocking DPP1, thereby reducing the activation of neutrophil serine proteases-key contributors to inflammation and tissue damage in chronic lung conditions like bronchiectasis.

In February 2025, The FDA granted priority review to brensocatib, an investigational treatment for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Following acceptance of the new drug application, the target action date has been set for August 12, 2025. If approved, brensocatib would become the first and only authorized therapy for bronchiectasis and the first drug in the new dipeptidyl peptidase 1 class for treating neutrophil-mediated diseases. In February 2025, Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and bringing to market innovative treatments for chronic respiratory diseases with considerable unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) is the company's inaugural commercial product and represents the first inhaled therapy for COPD maintenance that uniquely combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in a single molecule. Ensifentrine also shows potential for treating non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other respiratory conditions.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung condition where the airways (bronchi) become permanently widened and damaged, leading to mucus buildup, inflammation, and recurrent infections. Unlike cystic fibrosis-related bronchiectasis, this form occurs due to other causes such as previous lung infections, immune disorders, or autoimmune diseases. Common symptoms include persistent cough, excessive sputum production, breathlessness, and frequent respiratory infections. Treatment focuses on airway clearance, antibiotics for infections, and managing underlying conditions to improve lung function and quality of life.

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Emerging Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



NP339: NovaBiotics Ltd

Research Programme:NCFB: Synspira Therapeutics

Research programme: mucolytic agents: Parion Sciences

CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutic

CSL787: CSL Behring

HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical

S-1226: SolAeroMed Inc.

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Colistimethate sodium: Zambon SpA

BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals ARINA-1: Renovion

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Route of Administration

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Molecule Type

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Assessment by Product Type

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis By Stage and Product Type

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Assessment by Route of Administration

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis By Stage and Route of Administration

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Assessment by Molecule Type Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis product details are provided in the report. Download the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis are - Insmed Incorporated, AstraZeneca, Zambon, CSL Behring, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Haisco Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, SolAeroMed, and others.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Analysis:

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis drugs and therapies

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Market Drivers

Recent Developments to Improve Research into Bronchiectasis, emergence of Novel Drugs & Therapies with Great Market Potential are some of the important factors that are fueling the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, challenges Associated with the Drug Delivery, regulatory & Economic Hindrance and other factors are creating obstacles in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market growth.

Scope of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies: NovaBiotics Ltd, Synspira Therapeutics, Parion Sciences, Chiesi Farmaceutic, CSL Behring, Haisco Pharmaceutical, SolAeroMed Inc., AstraZeneca, Zambon SpA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, and others

Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies: NP339, Research Programme:NCFB, Research programme: mucolytic agents, CHF 6333, CSL787, HSK31858, S-1226, Benralizumab, Colistimethate sodium, BI 1291583, AP-PA02, ARINA-1, and others

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis current marketed and Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis emerging therapies Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market drivers and Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market barriers

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Table of Contents

1. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Report Introduction

2. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Executive Summary

3. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

4. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Key Companies

14. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Key Products

15. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs

16. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.