CYBERSIGHT Launches Z1 Audio Sunglasses On Kickstarter With Adaptive Sound And Open-Ear Design

MENAFN - GetNews) Open-ear audio sunglasses with a Z-shaped frame designed for comfort and sound that adapts as users move

SINGAPORE - October 29, 2026 - CYBERSIGHT announced the launch of Z1, its new audio sunglasses built for sports, on Kickstarter on October 29, 2026, with a Super Early Bird price of US$129. Built for the outdoors, Z1 brings music, calls and audio guidance into one pair of sunglasses.

Wearing sunglasses and headphones together can mean pressure around the ears, earbuds slipping with sweat and repeated adjustments that interrupt outdoor activities. Z1 brings music and sun protection into one pair of sunglasses, with less equipment to wear and adjust. Its open-ear design leaves the ear canals unblocked, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds alongside their music.

The distinctive Z-shaped frame directs airflow backward to reduce wind noise and redistributes weight to ease pressure on the nose and behind the ears. It is designed to make longer outdoor sessions more comfortable.

This design is part of what CYBERSIGHT calls the world's first Sports Acoustic Architecture. The frame, fit and sound work together: the shape helps manage wind and pressure, while the audio adapts to the wearer's pace.

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SpeedSync Audio automatically adjusts volume and sound balance as users pick up speed, helping music remain audible over the wind. When they slow down or stop, the volume lowers, making it easier to chat with teammates without reaching for the controls.

Z1 reduces wind noise during calls with a 4-microphone array, helping the person on the other end hear the wearer more clearly. Its 2 air microphones pick up surrounding noise so it can be reduced, while 2 bone conduction microphones maintain contact with the wearer to capture their voice more clearly.

With Bluetooth 6.1 and Multipoint connectivity, Z1 stays connected to a phone and a compatible smartwatch at the same time. It automatically switches from watch music to phone calls and back, with no manual switching or Bluetooth reconnection needed. Through a connected phone, users can also hear workout cues from compatible apps on that phone and access its Siri or Gemini assistant.

Z1 comes in black and white frames with wraparound sports lenses. High-contrast and photochromic lens options accommodate different outdoor light conditions. Prescription sport lenses and a prescription lens insert provide options for users who need vision correction.

Z1 offers up to 6 hours of playback at 70% volume. IP54 dust and splash resistance supports outdoor use, while buttons and touch controls let users adjust volume, control music and answer calls.

The launch marks CYBERSIGHT's return to Kickstarter following its 2025 campaign. According to the company, that campaign raised US$817,746 from more than 2,100 backers, with products delivered across more than 60 countries.

CYBERSIGHT Z1 is now available to back on Kickstarter, at a Super Early Bird price of US$129, including shipping and taxes, with a one-year global warranty.

About CYBERSIGHT

Founded in Singapore, CYBERSIGHT creates smart eyewear for sports and outdoor activities. Its range includes HUD sports glasses and open-ear audio glasses, designed to help users access information and sound while staying focused on their activity.